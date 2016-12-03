 Skip to main content
December football, rock solid & OBJ loves AB

Dec 02, 2016 at 11:33 PM

A look back at all of the news as the Steelers prepare to take on the New York Giants.

Week 13 Injury Report (Giants)

A look at player injuries and practice participation for Week 13.
Here is the current injury report for the Steelers' Week 13 game vs. New York Giants.

Opponent Breakdown: New York Football Giants

Eli Manning-Ben McAdoo association paying dividends again.
A look at what the Steelers will be up against on Sunday afternoon against the New York Football Giants:

Wishes really do come true

Antonio Brown and his teammates did their part to make a wish come true.
Jacob Geist was quiet as one by one Steelers' players came over, shook his hand, posed for pictures and gave him a warm welcome to Pittsburgh on a chilly winter day.

Moats always thinking of others

Arthur Moats, along with his family and teammates, took kids shopping for the holidays.
The holidays are a time for giving back, for sharing with others, for showing kindness and helping those who might need a hand.

This & That: Time to fight, all or nothing

It's December football and things are definitely heating up.
A little bit of this, and a little bit of that as the Steelers prepare to take on the New York Giants.

Labriola on Steelers-Giants history

The Giants entered the NFL in 1925, and the Steelers followed in 1933.
By the time Art Rooney Sr. had paid his $2,500 franchise fee to join the National Football League for the 1933 season, the New York Football Giants already had lived a lifetime in the rapidly expanding world of professional football.

Tuitt: 'We've just been attacking'

Steelers crank up the intensity in the wake of losing Cameron Heyward.
The Steelers have won twice in two tries since they lost defensive end Cameron Heyward for the season to a pectoral injury.

Rock solid, hot hand & more reps

A first glance at what the three Steelers' coordinators are talking about this week.
Special teams coordinator Danny Smith has seen his share of the New York Giants throughout his coaching career, having been on the staff of both the Washington Redskins and Philadelphia Eagles, both NFC East foes of the Giants, prior to the Steelers.

Why OBJ loves AB, Eli on Ben

Find out what Odell Beckham Jr., Eli Manning and others said about the Steelers.
The Steelers and Giants meet on Sunday at Heinz Field and it will be a matchup of two former quarterbacks from the Class of 2004.

Asked and Answered: Dec. 1

Another installment of Bob Labriola answering your questions about the Steelers and the NFL.
I noticed in the previous two games (and more vs. the Browns than the Colts) the Steelers had Ryan Shazier blitzing from outside. He has had success coming off the edge, and so is this because of injuries or is it a new plan to get him at the outside linebacker spot a few times a game?

Steelers embrace whatever-it-takes mentality

Defense ready to do what's necessary against Eli Manning and Odell Beckham Jr.
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has the Steelers' attention, and will again on Sunday.

Ben: 'It's when you get hot'

Ben Roethlisberger knows this is the time of year things need to heat up.
It's the time of year when the temperatures are dropping in Pittsburgh, but on the football field things are heating up for the Steelers.

It's gotta be the shoes

Steelers' players will be stepping out in custom cleats for good causes on Sunday.
It's become customary in the NFL to see pink cleats throughout the month of October, representing the NFL's commitment to breast cancer awareness.

Playing for Steelers a dream for Williams

Gerald Williams shares how Chuck Noll and Joe Greene influenced his career.
It's a dream many little boys that love football have, to one day play in the NFL. And to play for your favorite team, well that would just be the icing on the cake.

Tomlin: Heinz Field crowd could impact Eli

The New York Giants offense likes to do a lot of communicating at the line of scrimmage.
In a lot of ways, preparing for a game against one Manning is the same as preparing for a game against another.

Tomlin talks OLB rotation, OBJ, & ILBs

Coach Mike Tomlin isn't a fan of a five-man rotation at outside linebacker.
With Bud Dupree healthy and seeing more extensive playing time at outside linebacker, things are getting interesting as far as the rotation at the position.

Tomlin's Injury Update: Post Colts

Coach Mike Tomlin updated the injury situation following the Thanksgiving night game.
From an injury standpoint as we move forward, Darrius Heyward-Bey (foot) is still working, but he still can be characterized as week-to-week at this point.

Ready for the Giants

Missi, Bob and Mike go over the status report following the final practice before Sunday's game and discuss what the best plan may be to defend Odell Beckham Jr.

Scouting the Giants

Missi, Bob and Mike analyze five plays from last week's Giants game to give you a scouting report of what to expect on Sunday.

Tunch's Keys to Steelers vs. Giants

Tunch breaks down his three keys to the game for Sunday vs. the Giants on Steelers Live.

Brown: 'We expect greatness from each other'

Antonio Brown on his friendship with Odell Beckham Jr.

Bell happy to be in the backfield

Le'Veon Bell on playing wide receiver and why he likes being in the backfield.

A look at the Giants' offense

Missi, Bob and Tunch review the practice update and break down what Defensive Coordinator Keith Butler has to say about the Giants' offense.

Scouting the Steelers' offense vs. Giants' defense

Missi, Bob and Tunch breakdown the matchup between the Steelers' offense and the Giants' defense on Steelers Live.

Butler on the challenge the Giants present

Defensive coordinator Keith Butler on preparing for Eli Manning and the Giants' no-huddle offense.

Haley prepares for the Giants' defense

Offensive coordinator Todd Haley talks about the challenges of facing the Giants' defense.

Tuitt on Manning and the Giants

Stephon Tuitt gives his take on defending against Eli Manning and the Giants' attack.

2004 Battle of the Rookies: Ben vs. Eli

Rookie quarterbacks Ben Roethlisberger and Eli Manning squared off for the first time in Week 15 of the 2004 season.

Shazier stresses the importance of pressure

Ryan Shazier thinks that putting pressure on Eli Manning is the key to stopping him.

Ben talks Giants' defense

Missi, Craig and Mike discuss Ben Roethlisberger's comparison of the Giants' defense to the Cowboys' defense and analyze how to defeat them.

Comparing Ben and Eli

Missi, Craig and Mike review Wednesday's practice report and compare the Steelers and the Giants' star quarterbacks.

Agree to Disagree - vs. Giants

The rotation at outside linebacker and the defense's overall performances of late are the issues of this week's episode.

Legends Series: Gerald Williams

Former nose tackle Gerald Williams looks back on his career with the Steelers in an interview with Teresa Varley.

Tomlin calls on Steelers Nation

Missi, Bob and Craig discuss the importance of December games to determine the outcome of the season and the impact Steelers Nation has on the team's success.

Tomlin injury update

Missi, Bob and Craig review Tomlin's injury update before heading into practice for Week 13.

Tomlin excited for December football

Coach Mike Tomlin on the win over the Colts and Sunday's matchup against the Giants.

PHOTOS: Player Spotlight - Ladarius Green

The best photos of TE Ladarius Green from the 2016 season.

PHOTOS: Make A Wish

The Steelers grant the wish of a young fan from Sinking Spring, PA.

PHOTOS: #MyCauseMyCleats

During Week 13, Steelers players will have the opportunity to showcase their chosen charitable cause on their game cleats. See what they will wear.

The Ben Roethlisberger Foundation supports fire and police departments across the country with K-9 units & service dogs.
1 / 59

The Ben Roethlisberger Foundation supports fire and police departments across the country with K-9 units & service dogs.

The Ben Roethlisberger Foundation supports fire and police departments across the country with K-9 units & service dogs.
2 / 59

The Ben Roethlisberger Foundation supports fire and police departments across the country with K-9 units & service dogs.

The Ben Roethlisberger Foundation supports fire and police departments across the country with K-9 units & service dogs.
3 / 59

The Ben Roethlisberger Foundation supports fire and police departments across the country with K-9 units & service dogs.

The Ben Roethlisberger Foundation supports fire and police departments across the country with K-9 units & service dogs.
4 / 59

The Ben Roethlisberger Foundation supports fire and police departments across the country with K-9 units & service dogs.

The Ben Roethlisberger Foundation supports fire and police departments across the country with K-9 units & service dogs.
5 / 59

The Ben Roethlisberger Foundation supports fire and police departments across the country with K-9 units & service dogs.

The Ben Roethlisberger Foundation supports fire and police departments across the country with K-9 units & service dogs.
6 / 59

The Ben Roethlisberger Foundation supports fire and police departments across the country with K-9 units & service dogs.

The Ben Roethlisberger Foundation supports fire and police departments across the country with K-9 units & service dogs.
7 / 59

The Ben Roethlisberger Foundation supports fire and police departments across the country with K-9 units & service dogs.

The Ben Roethlisberger Foundation supports fire and police departments across the country with K-9 units & service dogs.
8 / 59

The Ben Roethlisberger Foundation supports fire and police departments across the country with K-9 units & service dogs.

The Ben Roethlisberger Foundation supports fire and police departments across the country with K-9 units & service dogs.
9 / 59

The Ben Roethlisberger Foundation supports fire and police departments across the country with K-9 units & service dogs.

The Ben Roethlisberger Foundation supports fire and police departments across the country with K-9 units & service dogs.
10 / 59

The Ben Roethlisberger Foundation supports fire and police departments across the country with K-9 units & service dogs.

The Ben Roethlisberger Foundation supports fire and police departments across the country with K-9 units & service dogs.
11 / 59

The Ben Roethlisberger Foundation supports fire and police departments across the country with K-9 units & service dogs.

Supporting the Women's Center & Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh, The Refuge House to help raise awareness of domestic violence.
12 / 59

Supporting the Women's Center & Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh, The Refuge House to help raise awareness of domestic violence.

Supporting the Women's Center & Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh, The Refuge House to help raise awareness of domestic violence.
13 / 59

Supporting the Women's Center & Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh, The Refuge House to help raise awareness of domestic violence.

Supporting the Women's Center & Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh, The Refuge House to help raise awareness of domestic violence.
14 / 59

Supporting the Women's Center & Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh, The Refuge House to help raise awareness of domestic violence.

Supporting the Women's Center & Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh, The Refuge House to help raise awareness of domestic violence.
15 / 59

Supporting the Women's Center & Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh, The Refuge House to help raise awareness of domestic violence.

Supporting the Women's Center & Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh, The Refuge House to help raise awareness of domestic violence.
16 / 59

Supporting the Women's Center & Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh, The Refuge House to help raise awareness of domestic violence.

Supporting the Women's Center & Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh, The Refuge House to help raise awareness of domestic violence.
17 / 59

Supporting the Women's Center & Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh, The Refuge House to help raise awareness of domestic violence.

Supporting the Women's Center & Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh, The Refuge House to help raise awareness of domestic violence.
18 / 59

Supporting the Women's Center & Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh, The Refuge House to help raise awareness of domestic violence.

Supporting the Women's Center & Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh, The Refuge House to help raise awareness of domestic violence.
19 / 59

Supporting the Women's Center & Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh, The Refuge House to help raise awareness of domestic violence.

The Cameron Heyward Foundation dba The Heyward House supports cancer research.
20 / 59

The Cameron Heyward Foundation dba The Heyward House supports cancer research.

The Cameron Heyward Foundation dba The Heyward House supports cancer research.
21 / 59

The Cameron Heyward Foundation dba The Heyward House supports cancer research.

The Cameron Heyward Foundation dba The Heyward House supports cancer research.
22 / 59

The Cameron Heyward Foundation dba The Heyward House supports cancer research.

The Cameron Heyward Foundation dba The Heyward House supports cancer research.
23 / 59

The Cameron Heyward Foundation dba The Heyward House supports cancer research.

The Cameron Heyward Foundation dba The Heyward House supports cancer research.
24 / 59

The Cameron Heyward Foundation dba The Heyward House supports cancer research.

The Cameron Heyward Foundation dba The Heyward House supports cancer research.
25 / 59

The Cameron Heyward Foundation dba The Heyward House supports cancer research.

The Cameron Heyward Foundation dba The Heyward House supports cancer research.
26 / 59

The Cameron Heyward Foundation dba The Heyward House supports cancer research.

The Cameron Heyward Foundation dba The Heyward House supports cancer research.
27 / 59

The Cameron Heyward Foundation dba The Heyward House supports cancer research.

Supporting pediatric brain tumor research through the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation.
28 / 59

Supporting pediatric brain tumor research through the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation.

Supporting pediatric brain tumor research through the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation.
29 / 59

Supporting pediatric brain tumor research through the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation.

Supporting pediatric brain tumor research through the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation.
30 / 59

Supporting pediatric brain tumor research through the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation.

Supporting pediatric brain tumor research through the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation.
31 / 59

Supporting pediatric brain tumor research through the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation.

Supporting pediatric brain tumor research through the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation.
32 / 59

Supporting pediatric brain tumor research through the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation.

Supporting pediatric brain tumor research through the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation.
33 / 59

Supporting pediatric brain tumor research through the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation.

Supporting pediatric brain tumor research through the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation.
34 / 59

Supporting pediatric brain tumor research through the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation.

Supporting pediatric brain tumor research through the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation.
35 / 59

Supporting pediatric brain tumor research through the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation.

The DeAngelo Williams Foundation supports breast cancer research.
36 / 59

The DeAngelo Williams Foundation supports breast cancer research.

The DeAngelo Williams Foundation supports breast cancer research.
37 / 59

The DeAngelo Williams Foundation supports breast cancer research.

The DeAngelo Williams Foundation supports breast cancer research.
38 / 59

The DeAngelo Williams Foundation supports breast cancer research.

The DeAngelo Williams Foundation supports breast cancer research.
39 / 59

The DeAngelo Williams Foundation supports breast cancer research.

The DeAngelo Williams Foundation supports breast cancer research.
40 / 59

The DeAngelo Williams Foundation supports breast cancer research.

The DeAngelo Williams Foundation supports breast cancer research.
41 / 59

The DeAngelo Williams Foundation supports breast cancer research.

The DeAngelo Williams Foundation supports breast cancer research.
42 / 59

The DeAngelo Williams Foundation supports breast cancer research.

Supporting childhood cancer research through St. Jude.
43 / 59

Supporting childhood cancer research through St. Jude.

Supporting childhood cancer research through St. Jude.
44 / 59

Supporting childhood cancer research through St. Jude.

Supporting childhood cancer research through St. Jude.
45 / 59

Supporting childhood cancer research through St. Jude.

Supporting childhood cancer research through St. Jude.
46 / 59

Supporting childhood cancer research through St. Jude.

Supporting childhood cancer research through St. Jude.
47 / 59

Supporting childhood cancer research through St. Jude.

Supporting childhood cancer research through St. Jude.
48 / 59

Supporting childhood cancer research through St. Jude.

Supporting childhood cancer research through St. Jude.
49 / 59

Supporting childhood cancer research through St. Jude.

Supporting the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh for children needing transplants.
50 / 59

Supporting the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh for children needing transplants.

Supporting the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh for children needing transplants.
51 / 59

Supporting the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh for children needing transplants.

Supporting the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh for children needing transplants.
52 / 59

Supporting the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh for children needing transplants.

Supporting the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh for children needing transplants.
53 / 59

Supporting the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh for children needing transplants.

Supporting the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh for children needing transplants.
54 / 59

Supporting the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh for children needing transplants.

Supporting the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh for children needing transplants.
55 / 59

Supporting the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh for children needing transplants.

Supporting the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh for children needing transplants.
56 / 59

Supporting the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh for children needing transplants.

Supporting the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh for children needing transplants.
57 / 59

Supporting the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh for children needing transplants.

Supporting the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh for children needing transplants.
58 / 59

Supporting the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh for children needing transplants.

Supporting the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh for children needing transplants.
59 / 59

Supporting the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh for children needing transplants.

PHOTOS: Practice - Giants Week - Day 4

The Steelers prepare for the Week 13 matchup against the New York Giants.

Ben Roethlisberger
1 / 27

Ben Roethlisberger

James Harrison
2 / 27

James Harrison

Cobi Hamilton
4 / 27

Cobi Hamilton

Mike Mitchell
5 / 27

Mike Mitchell

Roosevelt Nix
6 / 27

Roosevelt Nix

L.J. Fort
7 / 27

L.J. Fort

Roosevelt Nix
8 / 27

Roosevelt Nix

Shamarko Thomas
9 / 27

Shamarko Thomas

Daryl Richardson
10 / 27

Daryl Richardson

Ricardo Mathews
11 / 27

Ricardo Mathews

Brandon Brown-Dukes
12 / 27

Brandon Brown-Dukes

Le'Veon Bell and Roosevelt Nix
13 / 27

Le'Veon Bell and Roosevelt Nix

Shamarko Thomas
14 / 27

Shamarko Thomas

Ramon Foster
15 / 27

Ramon Foster

Jordan Berry
17 / 27

Jordan Berry

David DeCastro
18 / 27

David DeCastro

Head Coach Mike Tomlin
19 / 27

Head Coach Mike Tomlin

Le'Veon Bell
20 / 27

Le'Veon Bell

Ben Roethlisberger
21 / 27

Ben Roethlisberger

Robert Golden and Jordan Dangerfield
22 / 27

Robert Golden and Jordan Dangerfield

Marcus Gilbert
23 / 27

Marcus Gilbert

Johnny Maxey
24 / 27

Johnny Maxey

Eli Rogers
25 / 27

Eli Rogers

Vince Williams
26 / 27

Vince Williams

Ben Roethlisberger
27 / 27

Ben Roethlisberger

PHOTOS: Shopping with Arthur Moats

In celebration of the upcoming holidays, Steelers linebacker Arthur Moats took 20 kids from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Western PA shopping for much needed clothing and accessories.

PHOTOS: Practice - Giants Week - Day 3

The Steelers prepare for the Week 13 matchup against the New York Giants.

James Harrison
1 / 25

James Harrison

Head coach Mike Tomlin
2 / 25

Head coach Mike Tomlin

Caushaud Lyons
3 / 25

Caushaud Lyons

Bud Dupree
4 / 25

Bud Dupree

Brandon Brown-Dukes
5 / 25

Brandon Brown-Dukes

Arthur Moats
6 / 25

Arthur Moats

Mike Mitchell
7 / 25

Mike Mitchell

Bud Dupree
8 / 25

Bud Dupree

Jarvis Jones
9 / 25

Jarvis Jones

Ben Roethlisberger
10 / 25

Ben Roethlisberger

Shamarko Thomas, Terry Cousin, Justin Gilbert, Jacob Hagen, and Al-Hajj Shabazz
11 / 25

Shamarko Thomas, Terry Cousin, Justin Gilbert, Jacob Hagen, and Al-Hajj Shabazz

Antonio Brown and Ross Cockrell
12 / 25

Antonio Brown and Ross Cockrell

Marcus Tucker
13 / 25

Marcus Tucker

Fitzgerald Toussaint
14 / 25

Fitzgerald Toussaint

Ben Roethlisberger
16 / 25

Ben Roethlisberger

Le'Veon Bell
17 / 25

Le'Veon Bell

Le'Veon Bell and Artie Burns
18 / 25

Le'Veon Bell and Artie Burns

Javon Hargrave
19 / 25

Javon Hargrave

Stephon Tuitt and Ricardo Mathews
20 / 25

Stephon Tuitt and Ricardo Mathews

Arthur Moats
21 / 25

Arthur Moats

Le'Veon Bell and Ross Cockrell
22 / 25

Le'Veon Bell and Ross Cockrell

Roosevelt Nix
23 / 25

Roosevelt Nix

Antonio Brown and Al-Hajj Shabazz
24 / 25

Antonio Brown and Al-Hajj Shabazz

Le'Veon Bell
25 / 25

Le'Veon Bell

PHOTOS: Practice - Giants Week - Day 2

The Steelers prepare for the Week 13 matchup against the New York Giants.

Javon Hargrave
1 / 21

Javon Hargrave

Fitzgerald Toussaint
2 / 21

Fitzgerald Toussaint

Robert Golden and Arthur Moats
3 / 21

Robert Golden and Arthur Moats

William Gay
4 / 21

William Gay

Fitzgerald Toussaint
5 / 21

Fitzgerald Toussaint

Demarcus Ayers and Ryan Shazier
6 / 21

Demarcus Ayers and Ryan Shazier

Bud Dupree
7 / 21

Bud Dupree

Landry Jones and Le'Veon Bell
9 / 21

Landry Jones and Le'Veon Bell

Head coach Mike Tomlin
10 / 21

Head coach Mike Tomlin

Daryl Richardson
11 / 21

Daryl Richardson

Chris Hubbard
12 / 21

Chris Hubbard

Alejandro Villanueva, David DeCastro, Marcus Gilbert, Maurkice Pouncey, Ramon Foster, and Ben Roethlisberger
13 / 21

Alejandro Villanueva, David DeCastro, Marcus Gilbert, Maurkice Pouncey, Ramon Foster, and Ben Roethlisberger

Fitzgerald Toussaint, Cobi Hamilton, and Le'Veon Bell
14 / 21

Fitzgerald Toussaint, Cobi Hamilton, and Le'Veon Bell

Bud Dupree, Ryan Shazier, and Anthony Chickillo
15 / 21

Bud Dupree, Ryan Shazier, and Anthony Chickillo

L.J. Fort
16 / 21

L.J. Fort

Demarcus Ayers
17 / 21

Demarcus Ayers

Eli Rogers
18 / 21

Eli Rogers

William Gay and Sean Davis
19 / 21

William Gay and Sean Davis

Vince Williams
20 / 21

Vince Williams

Zach Mettenberger and Le'Veon Bell
21 / 21

Zach Mettenberger and Le'Veon Bell

PHOTOS: Practice - Giants Week - Day 1

The Steelers prepare for the Week 13 matchup against the New York Giants.

Head coach Mike Tomlin and Alejandro Villanueva
2 / 47

Head coach Mike Tomlin and Alejandro Villanueva

Daryl Richardson and Jordan Berry
3 / 47

Daryl Richardson and Jordan Berry

Marcus Gilbert
4 / 47

Marcus Gilbert

Travis Feeney
5 / 47

Travis Feeney

Antonio Brown
6 / 47

Antonio Brown

Le'Veon Bell
7 / 47

Le'Veon Bell

Fitzgerald Toussaint
8 / 47

Fitzgerald Toussaint

Daryl Richardson
9 / 47

Daryl Richardson

Jordan Dangerfield
10 / 47

Jordan Dangerfield

Stephon Tuitt
11 / 47

Stephon Tuitt

James Harrison
12 / 47

James Harrison

David DeCastro and Travis Feeney
13 / 47

David DeCastro and Travis Feeney

Daryl Richardson and Jacob Hagen
14 / 47

Daryl Richardson and Jacob Hagen

Le'Veon Bell and Zach Mettenberger
15 / 47

Le'Veon Bell and Zach Mettenberger

Le'Veon Bell
16 / 47

Le'Veon Bell

Joey Porter and head coach Mike Tomlin
17 / 47

Joey Porter and head coach Mike Tomlin

Alejandro Villanueva
18 / 47

Alejandro Villanueva

Brian Mihalik
19 / 47

Brian Mihalik

Mike Mitchell
20 / 47

Mike Mitchell

Brian Mihalik
21 / 47

Brian Mihalik

Mike Munchak
22 / 47

Mike Munchak

Robert Golden
23 / 47

Robert Golden

Head coach Mike Tomlin
24 / 47

Head coach Mike Tomlin

Head coach Mike Tomlin and Anthony Chickillo
25 / 47

Head coach Mike Tomlin and Anthony Chickillo

Mike Mitchell
26 / 47

Mike Mitchell

Ryan Shazier
27 / 47

Ryan Shazier

Vince Williams
29 / 47

Vince Williams

Head coach Mike Tomlin and Maurkice Pouncey
30 / 47

Head coach Mike Tomlin and Maurkice Pouncey

Chris Boswell
31 / 47

Chris Boswell

Sammie Coates
32 / 47

Sammie Coates

David Johnson
33 / 47

David Johnson

Ladarius Green
34 / 47

Ladarius Green

Alejandro Villanueva
35 / 47

Alejandro Villanueva

Antonio Brown
36 / 47

Antonio Brown

Eli Rogers
37 / 47

Eli Rogers

Marcus Tucker
38 / 47

Marcus Tucker

Jacob Hagen
39 / 47

Jacob Hagen

Shamarko Thomas
40 / 47

Shamarko Thomas

Carnell Lake
41 / 47

Carnell Lake

Artie Burns
42 / 47

Artie Burns

Matt Feiler, B.J. Finney, Keavon Milton, Chris Hubbard, and Brian Mihalik
43 / 47

Matt Feiler, B.J. Finney, Keavon Milton, Chris Hubbard, and Brian Mihalik

Eli Rogers and Todd Haley
44 / 47

Eli Rogers and Todd Haley

Cobi Hamilton
45 / 47

Cobi Hamilton

David Johnson
46 / 47

David Johnson

Zach Mettenberger
47 / 47

Zach Mettenberger

PHOTOS: Karl's Top Pics - Colts vs. Steelers

Take a look at the best photos from the Week 12 Thanksgiving night game against the Colts. The Steelers defeated the Colts 28-7.

James Harrison
1 / 95

James Harrison

Ryan Shazier
2 / 95

Ryan Shazier

Garrett Giemont
4 / 95

Garrett Giemont

James Harrison
5 / 95

James Harrison

Jordan Dangerfield
6 / 95

Jordan Dangerfield

Alejandro Villanueva
7 / 95

Alejandro Villanueva

Sammie Coates
8 / 95

Sammie Coates

Ross Cockrell
9 / 95

Ross Cockrell

Antonio Brown
10 / 95

Antonio Brown

James Harrison
11 / 95

James Harrison

Bud Dupree
12 / 95

Bud Dupree

Sean Davis
13 / 95

Sean Davis

Shamarko Thomas
14 / 95

Shamarko Thomas

Captains
15 / 95

Captains

William Gay
16 / 95

William Gay

Javon Hargrave
17 / 95

Javon Hargrave

Steelers Nation
18 / 95

Steelers Nation

David DeCastro
19 / 95

David DeCastro

Eli Rogers
20 / 95

Eli Rogers

Ben Roethlisberger
21 / 95

Ben Roethlisberger

Ben Roethlisberger & Le'Veon Bell
22 / 95

Ben Roethlisberger & Le'Veon Bell

Chris Boswell
23 / 95

Chris Boswell

Le'Veon Bell
24 / 95

Le'Veon Bell

Ryan Shazier
25 / 95

Ryan Shazier

Javon Hargrave
26 / 95

Javon Hargrave

James Harrison
27 / 95

James Harrison

Le'Veon Bell
28 / 95

Le'Veon Bell

Le'Veon Bell
29 / 95

Le'Veon Bell

Ben Roethlisberger
30 / 95

Ben Roethlisberger

Antonio Brown
31 / 95

Antonio Brown

Ben Roethlisberger
32 / 95

Ben Roethlisberger

Le'Veon Bell & Antonio Brown
33 / 95

Le'Veon Bell & Antonio Brown

Lawrence Timmons
34 / 95

Lawrence Timmons

Stephon Tuitt
35 / 95

Stephon Tuitt

Maurkice Pouncey
36 / 95

Maurkice Pouncey

Alejandro Villanueva
37 / 95

Alejandro Villanueva

Ramon Foster
38 / 95

Ramon Foster

Ben Roethlisberger
39 / 95

Ben Roethlisberger

Offense
40 / 95

Offense

Ben Roethlisberger
41 / 95

Ben Roethlisberger

Ladarius Green
42 / 95

Ladarius Green

Ben Roethlisberger
43 / 95

Ben Roethlisberger

Antonio Brown
44 / 95

Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown
45 / 95

Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown
46 / 95

Antonio Brown

Tyler Matakevich
47 / 95

Tyler Matakevich

Javis Jones
48 / 95

Javis Jones

Lawrence Timmons
49 / 95

Lawrence Timmons

Coach Tomlin
50 / 95

Coach Tomlin

Coach Tomlin
51 / 95

Coach Tomlin

Sean Davis
52 / 95

Sean Davis

Coach Tomlin
53 / 95

Coach Tomlin

Mike Mitchell
54 / 95

Mike Mitchell

Mike Mitchell
55 / 95

Mike Mitchell

Ramon Foster
56 / 95

Ramon Foster

Coach Tomlin
57 / 95

Coach Tomlin

Le'Veon Bell
58 / 95

Le'Veon Bell

Alejandro Villanueva
59 / 95

Alejandro Villanueva

Ben Roethlisberger
60 / 95

Ben Roethlisberger

Defense
61 / 95

Defense

Javon Hargrave
62 / 95

Javon Hargrave

B.J. Finney
63 / 95

B.J. Finney

Artie Burns
64 / 95

Artie Burns

Maurkice Pouncey
65 / 95

Maurkice Pouncey

Daniel McCullers
66 / 95

Daniel McCullers