Corley named assistant quarterbacks coach

Apr 19, 2022 at 11:07 AM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers named David Corley the team's assistant quarterbacks coach.

Corley spent the 2021 season with the University of Richmond as their running backs coach.

He is someone the Steelers are familiar with as he spent time with the team working with the quarterbacks in 2010 as a part of the Bill Walsh Minority Coaching Fellowship. He also worked with the Carolina Panthers (2021 and 2013) and Houston Texans (2019 season) through the fellowship.

Corley brings plenty of college coaching experience with him, which includes stops at South Carolina State (2020) as the running backs coach, Penn State (2018) as the receivers coach and Army (2017) as the receivers coach.

Corley spent three seasons at the University of Connecticut (2014-16) where he worked with the running backs, receivers and was the offensive coordinator in 2016. He was also the Director of Player Engagement during his time there and spent two years as the special teams coordinator.

His alma mater, William & Mary, is where he broke into the college ranks, coaching at William & Mary from 2008-13. He served in multiple roles during his time, including coaching running backs (2008-09), quarterbacks (2010-12) and receivers (2013).

Corley was a standout at William & Mary (1999-2002) and was inducted into their Hall of Fame in 2014. When he finished his playing career there, he held 27 school records. He passed for 10,948 career yards, with 73 touchdowns. He was a four-time All Atlantic 10 selection and was a runner-up for The Dudley Award for the Most Outstanding Player in the state of Virginia twice.

After his college days he played in the Canadian Football League with the Hamilton Tiger Cats (2003) and Calgary Stampeders (2006) and in the Arena Football League with the New York Dragons (2005).

