Cheat Sheet: Steelers vs. Bengals

Cincinnati was without their starting quarterback Andy Dalton for this playoff game, but had been to the postseason in five of the previous six years and were very talented. It was AJ McCarron that started this Wild Card matchup in Cincinnati and after a Ben Roethlisberger shoulder injury, the Steelers had to turn to Landry Jones. Jones' first pass was intercepted by Vontaze Burfict. That interception gave the Bengals the ball with 1:36 to play with a 16-15 lead and the ball at their own 26-yard line. But Ryan Shazier stripped the ball from Jeremy Hill, the Steelers recovered, and Roethlisberger returned to the game. After moving the team down the field, a 15-yard Burfict penalty put the Steelers in field goal range to win the game. But then, Adam Jones was called for his own 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty and the ball was moved to the 17-yard line. Boswell sealed the deal and the Steelers moved onto the next round of the playoffs in Denver.