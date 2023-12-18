Where it airs: Steelers-Bengals 

Don't miss a minute of the action... below are all of the ways that you can watch, listen and follow along as the Steelers take on the Bengals from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA.
WATCH/STREAM
- The game broadcast is carried nationally on NBC (WPXI-TV locally in Pittsburgh). Game coverage begins Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET. The BetMGM Steelers Kickoff pregame show begins at 11:30 a.m. ET and will air locally on KDKA-TV. The Neighborhood Ford Store Steelers Extra Point Postgame Show starts immediately following the game on KDKA+. The Postgame Show will also be archived on the Steelers YouTube channel.
- Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (color) and Melissa Stark (sideline) are on the game call.
- The NFL also offers fans a number of ways to watch games on their digital devices:
- NFL+ Premium gives you the freedom to watch LIVE local & primetime Regular Season and Postseason games on your phone or tablet, full & condensed replays of every game, and MORE! Whether you are at the stadium or on-the-go, you will never miss a moment with NFL+. NOTE: NFL+ is only available to users within the United States. For a full description of features, requirements, limitations, and other information, visit NFL+ Support
- Don't forget all Steelers postgame press conferences are streamed live on Steelers.com, the Steelers Official Mobile App and the team's Official YouTube Channel.
LISTEN
- Steelers Radio Network - Game coverage begins at 4:30 p.m. ET; Pregame programming begins at 12:30 p.m. ET; Postgame coverage starts immediately following the game.
- Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (color analyst), Max Starks (sideline reporter) and Missi Matthews (sideline reporter) are on the call.
- Fans in the Pittsburgh area can listen locally on WDVE 102.5 FM & WBGG 970 AM.
- The Steelers Radio Network will broadcast the game live through our radio affiliates. Click here for a list of our radio affiliates.
- The game broadcast is also carried on Steelers Nation Radio (SNR). SNR is streamed on Steelers.com and the Official Steelers Mobile App. Fans can listen to pregame and postgame programming from anywhere in the world on these platforms. NFL geographical restrictions apply to the game broadcast stream for desktop, mobile web and mobile app users.
- SiriusXM subscribers can listen to Steelers game live. Please visit SiriusXM's Steelers broadcast page for channel details.
EN ESPAÑOL
- Puedes escuchar la transmisión del partido en español en cualquier parte del mundo en steelers.com/espanol desde tu computadora.
- Si estás en México y en el área de Pittsburgh puedes escuchar desde tu dispositivo móvil y desde el App Oficial de Steelers. Simplemente haz Clic en la esquina superior derecha de la página principal del App donde dice "Live Audio" y selecciona español.
- Todos los juegos de los Steelers de la temporada 2023 serán transmitidos por Imagen Radio en México. Haz clic aquí para ver la lista de esas estaciones
- Alvaro Martin y Arturo Carlos serán nuestro equipo del Steelers en español. Alvaro Martin esta en su tercera decada cubriendo la NFL y sexta temporada como analista de Steelers en Español. Arturo Carlos está en su vigésima temporada cubriendo la NFL y quinta temporada como narrador de Steelers en español.
- Inicia tu prueba GRATIS ahora para ver todos los juegos de los Steelers en vivo en y más con NFL Game Pass International. Para iniciar tu prueba y regístrarte haz clic aquí.
*Activa las notificaciones en español del App Oficial de Steele
*Abre la aplicación, haz clic en la esquina inferior derecha en "More," haz clic en "Settings," haz click en la tercera opción "Notifications" y activa el icono en "Español."
IN IRELAND
Thanks to a partnership between the Steelers and Off The Ball (OTB), fans located on the island of Ireland can listen to Steelers Radio Network audio game broadcasts on the OTB app.
To listen, simply download the OTB app for free.
GAME PASS INTERNATIONAL
The NFL, in partnership with DAZN, has officially launched Game Pass International for the 2023 season, an opportunity for fans outside of the United States, Canada and China to catch all of the NFL action this season. Subscribers to Game Pass International will be able to access all preseason, regular season and postseason games live. They will also be able to access replays and condensed games on video on demand.
In addition, subscribers will have access to NFL RedZone and NFL Network, both live and on demand. NFL Films/Media will also provide original content and video via an on-demand library.
Content can be watched on all major devices, and fans can sign up today here: NFL GamePass International
The content is available for fans outside of the United States, Canada, China and a handful of Sanctioned Territories.
CONNECT
- Check out Game Day Central on Steelers.com for up to the minute stats and more.
- On the go? Download the Steelers Official Mobile App and follow along with our Game Center that features stats and drive charts.
- Play the YinzChat presented by UniBet the Steelers Official Mobile App prior to each week's game to win prizes.
- Follow us on Facebook, X, Instagram and Snapchat. Don't forget to use #HereWeGo.
- Don't miss live pre and postgame programming on Facebook
- Watch Coach Mike Tomlin's press conference, LIVE immediately following the game, on Steelers.com, the Steelers Official Mobile App, Facebook and X.