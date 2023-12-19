 Week 16 Injury Report (Bengals)

The Steelers began their preparation for Saturday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals and while multiple players didn't practice, one player did return on Tuesday, even if it was just in a limited basis.

Coach Mike Tomlin said quarterback Mason Rudolph will start on Saturday, but didn't rule out the return of Kenny Pickett, who missed the last two weeks with a high ankle sprain. Pickett did practice on Tuesday, in a limited fashion.

"It's our intention as we sit here today to get Mason Rudolph an opportunity to start," said Tomlin on Monday. "He's a veteran guy. He's a backup, but he's also a veteran guy. He's been in our program a long time. He's here for those reasons. We got a great deal of comfort with him."

While Tomlin is looking at Rudolph as the starter as of now, he is also leaving the door open for Pickett.

"I just had a conversation with Kenny," said Tomlin on Monday. "He had a really good rehab today. His availability is not out of the question this week. But the front part of the week, our attention and emphasis will be on Mason Rudolph, and we'll leave the door ajar and see how Kenny responds to the work that he did today, the limited work that we're probably going to give him (Tuesday) and again establish sort of position in terms of a pecking order."

Tomlin said he will rely on the medical experts regarding Pickett's status.

"First of all, the medical experts lead the charge in that regard in terms of medical clearance and then it's just overall effectiveness," said Tomlin. "First and foremost, his ability to move and protect himself. Secondly, his effectiveness in terms of movement, his ability to ad lib, etc."

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick has already been ruled out for the game with a knee injury suffered in the loss to the Colts.

"We were really stressed there," said Tomlin of the safety position, where Damontae Kazee was also out after he was ejected on the play before Fitzpatrick was hurt. "We've talked a lot about down the middle of our defense, whether it's interior linebackers or safeties, and the in-game attrition component of that made it difficult at times to operate. I thought that was reflective in the two-minute sequence where they were able to drive the field and get a touchdown before the half, before we could reconfigure the people at our disposal and get really comfortable with how we were dividing the labor up."

Dividing the labor up won't be a one-man task this week, with Kazee also now suspended by the NFL for the remainder of the season.

Among those being asked to step up will be safeties Miles Killebrew, Trenton Thompson, who suffered a stinger against the Colts and didn't practice on Tuesday, and Eric Rowe, who is currently on the practice squad but brings experience in his ninth NFL season. The team will also need help in the middle at linebacker to make it all work.

"Obviously, we're looking at a lot of division of labor things," said Tomlin. "People that are available to us are a component of it. Last week in game we lost those safeties and then Trenton went down. The safeties that were playing, Killebrew and others also have a full special teams menu, much like Mark Robinson and some linebackers who are in a similar circumstance. We're really looking at being inclusive in terms of some guys. There are some guys in our program that are capable NFL veterans that hadn't been given an opportunity yet we're open to that. Myles Jack, Eric Rowe for example, are two guys with defensive playing experience that are in strong consideration given some things that are going on.

"There's a lot of discussions to be had that way from a personnel standpoint. There's a lot of discussions to be had, from a schematic standpoint in terms of the things that we're doing differently. Our approach to work this week, in terms of the things that we emphasize, we got to be good in weighty moments."

Defensive back Elijah Riley retuned to practice today but remains on the Reserve/Injured List.

The Steelers have a 21-day window to either activate him to the 53-man roster, or he remains on the Reserve/Injured List the remainder of the year.

Riley was placed on the Reserve/Injured List on November 20 after getting injured in the Steelers Week 11 game against the Cleveland Browns.

Riley has played in 10 games this season and has seven tackles, including three solo stops, one sack and two tackles for a loss, as well as two special teams tackles.