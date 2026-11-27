Boswell also etched his name in the Steelers record books earlier this season when he passed Anderson for the most field goals in Steelers history with 310 at that time, a number which continues to grow.

Boswell set that record in the Steelers win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season. Boswell tied the record with a 52-yard field goal at the end of the first half of that game. He broke the record with a 39-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.

Boswell, who entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Houston Texans following the 2014 NFL Draft, signed a new five-year contract this offseason.

In 2025, Boswell connected on 27 of 32 field goal attempts (84.4%). He was 42 of 43 on extra point attempts (97.7%), accounting for 123 total points.

Boswell connected on a career-long 60-yard field goal in the Steelers Week 1 win over the New York Jets, hitting it with 1:03 remaining in the game for the 34-32 victory. Boswell was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his game winning effort. Boswell was two for two on field goals, a 56-yarder in the second quarter and the 60-yard field goal.

Boswell also hit two 59-yard field goals in 2025, including Week 10 against the Chargers and Week 16 vs. the Lions.

Boswell had one of his best seasons in 2024 when he was named first team Associated Press All-Pro for the first time in his career. He was also selected to the NFLPA Players' All-Pro team, Sporting News All-Pro, Pro Football Focus All-Pro, the Pro Bowl Games, and Pro Football Writers of America All-NFL and All-AFC teams.