Troy's plays are what legends are made of

Steelers at Baltimore Ravens

December 5, 2010

M&T Bank Stadium

Steelers 13, Ravens 10

Another key AFC North game, and another great performance by Polamalu. Polamalu was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against the Baltimore Ravens in a 13-10 win.

Polamalu came up big for the Steelers when he sacked Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco, stripping the ball free. LaMarr Woodley recovered and returned it to the nine-yard line with 3:13 on the clock and the Steelers trailing 10-6. The offense took advantage when Ben Roethlisberger hit Isaac Redman for a nine-yard touchdown.

"Troy's a great player," said Coach Mike Tomlin. "A lot of guys would go in there and sack the quarterback. He sees the game a little differently, that's what makes him special. He got the ball out, unfortunately, we weren't able to get the ball in the end zone, but our offense finished the job for us."

Polamalu finished the game with five tackles, a sack, forced fumble, and two quarterback hurries.