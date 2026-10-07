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A home opener unlike any other

Oct 07, 2026 at 08:03 AM
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Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

On this date 25 years ago, the Steelers played their first regular season game ever in Heinz Field, now known as Acrisure Stadium.

The Steelers defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, 16-7, on that Oct. 7 afternoon in 2001, a day filled with football and patriotism after the home opener was delayed because of the Sept. 11 attacks.

Steelers.com brings you a historical look back at the game, reflections on the 25 years at the team's new home and photos and video that highlight that special first game.

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This wasn't supposed to be a historic date in Steelers history.

It wasn't supposed to be the date the first regular season game was played at what was once called Heinz Field, but now is Acrisure Stadium.

But after the team's Week 2 game against the Cleveland Browns, which was to have been played on Sept. 16, 2001, was postponed because of the September 11 attacks, that October date became the date of the first regular season game at the team's shiny, new home.

And what a game it was, as the Steelers christened their home by defeating the Cincinnati Bengals, 16-7.

"We want to make this place special," said Coach Bill Cowher after the game. "We want our fans to be a big part of it because we're going to need them. That's going to be a big part of our success."

With a backdrop of American flags waving, late country superstar Toby Keith performing the National Anthem, President George W. Bush's address to the nation announcing the start of Operation Enduring Freedom on the scoreboard at halftime, and national pride at a peak, the Steelers knew they had a job to do.

"The atmosphere was kind of mixed," said Mark Bruener, the former tight end selected in the first round of the 1995 NFL Draft and now a college scout with the team. "There was so much excitement for the opening of the new stadium, but there was sadness because of the events that happened on September 11.

"We, as the NFL and a team, looked at that opportunity to not celebrate ourselves, or open a stadium, but rather make our city an example to the country of our solitude to bring us together and show our solidarity with regards to the events that happened in the weeks leading up.

"The halftime, with President (George) Bush addressing the country and that being shown on the scoreboard, that was an example of the country's solidarity. I was happy we were able to show everyone that."

A look back: Steelers open their new home

Take a look back at the first game in the Steelers new home against the Cincinnati Bengals on October 7th, 2001

Pittsburgh Steelers legend Franco Harris, legend Lynn Swann, legend Louis Lipps, legend Mel Blount, legend Mike Wagner prior to a regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers legend Franco Harris, legend Lynn Swann, legend Louis Lipps, legend Mel Blount, legend Mike Wagner prior to a regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers huddle prior to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
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The Pittsburgh Steelers huddle prior to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Bill Cowher and running back Jerome Bettis (36) prior to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Bill Cowher and running back Jerome Bettis (36) prior to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers
The national anthem prior to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
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The national anthem prior to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers
The national anthem prior to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
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The national anthem prior to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers
A general view prior to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
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A general view prior to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker John Fiala (57) prior to a regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker John Fiala (57) prior to a regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers legend Lynn Swann prior to a regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers legend Lynn Swann prior to a regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers
The coin toss prior to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
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The coin toss prior to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers
The coin toss prior to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
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The coin toss prior to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Kris Brown (3) and linebacker John Fiala (57) celebrate a crucial play during a regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Kris Brown (3) and linebacker John Fiala (57) celebrate a crucial play during a regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kordell Stewart (10) runs the ball during a regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kordell Stewart (10) runs the ball during a regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Rich Tylski (65) and wide receiver Bobby Shaw (82) celebrate scoring a touchdown during a regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Rich Tylski (65) and wide receiver Bobby Shaw (82) celebrate scoring a touchdown during a regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jerome Bettis (36) runs the ball for 10,000th career rushing yards during a regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jerome Bettis (36) runs the ball for 10,000th career rushing yards during a regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers fans during a regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers fans during a regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ernie Holmes (50), safety Myron Bell (40), linebacker Kendrell Bell (97), defensive tackle Casey Hampton (98), safety Brent Alexander (27) and linebacker Joey Porter (55) tackle their opponent during a regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ernie Holmes (50), safety Myron Bell (40), linebacker Kendrell Bell (97), defensive tackle Casey Hampton (98), safety Brent Alexander (27) and linebacker Joey Porter (55) tackle their opponent during a regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kordell Stewart (10), running back Amos Zereoué (21), wide receiver Bobby Shaw (82), offensive lineman Wayne Gandy (72) and center Jeff Hartings (64) celebrate a crucial play during a regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kordell Stewart (10), running back Amos Zereoué (21), wide receiver Bobby Shaw (82), offensive lineman Wayne Gandy (72) and center Jeff Hartings (64) celebrate a crucial play during a regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Amos Zereoué (21) runs the ball during a regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Amos Zereoué (21) runs the ball during a regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Amos Zereoué (21) runs the ball during a regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Amos Zereoué (21) runs the ball during a regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Amos Zereoué (21) and offensive lineman Wayne Gandy (72) run the ball during a regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Amos Zereoué (21) and offensive lineman Wayne Gandy (72) run the ball during a regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Amos Zereoué (21) runs the ball during a regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Amos Zereoué (21) runs the ball during a regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jerome Bettis (36) runs the ball for 10,000th career rushing yards during a regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jerome Bettis (36) runs the ball for 10,000th career rushing yards during a regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jerome Bettis (36) runs the ball during a regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jerome Bettis (36) runs the ball during a regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jerome Bettis (36) runs the ball during a regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jerome Bettis (36) runs the ball during a regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Plaxico Burress (80) during a regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Plaxico Burress (80) during a regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Kendrell Bell (97) sacks his opponent during a regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Kendrell Bell (97) sacks his opponent during a regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jerome Bettis (36) runs the ball during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jerome Bettis (36) runs the ball during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers
A general view during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
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A general view during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jerome Bettis (36) runs the ball during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jerome Bettis (36) runs the ball during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jerome Bettis (36) exits the field following a regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jerome Bettis (36) exits the field following a regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers
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Along with that pride in the country was also a feeling of trepidation, and Bruener and his teammates knew the one thing they had to do was play without that feeling.

Running back Jerome Bettis delivered, just like you would expect. Bettis, who was acquired by the Steelers via a trade in 1996 and went on to be a Pro Football Hall of Fame selection, carried the ball 23 times for 153 yards, including a 48-yard run, and had amassed 103 yards by halftime.

It was a rather nondescript three-yard carry in the first quarter that provided the first great memory in stadium history when Bettis eclipsed the 10,000-yard mark for his career, becoming the 14th player in NFL history to do so at the time.

The joy it brought the team, and even more the fans, even if for just three hours, was huge.

"We knew going into the game he was going to be close to the mark," said Bruener. "For him to achieve that unique mark in the first game at our new stadium, it was exhilarating for all of us. To be a teammate of his and know that you were a teammate of a future Hall of Fame running back at the time and him achieve that, it was really special."

Bettis remembers the moment when a group of fans stood in the stands holding up the individual numbers to signify 10,000 yards.

"That was sweet," said Bettis. "To have such a memorable moment in the new stadium on a day when people needed something positive. It was like kicking off the stadium and bringing the stadium into the family. It's a new stadium and everyone wants to know if it is going to work. Then you do something good there and everyone accepts it like home.

"It was a good way to welcome the new stadium into the family."

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