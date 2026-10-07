A home opener unlike any other

This wasn't supposed to be a historic date in Steelers history.

It wasn't supposed to be the date the first regular season game was played at what was once called Heinz Field, but now is Acrisure Stadium.

But after the team's Week 2 game against the Cleveland Browns, which was to have been played on Sept. 16, 2001, was postponed because of the September 11 attacks, that October date became the date of the first regular season game at the team's shiny, new home.

And what a game it was, as the Steelers christened their home by defeating the Cincinnati Bengals, 16-7.

"We want to make this place special," said Coach Bill Cowher after the game. "We want our fans to be a big part of it because we're going to need them. That's going to be a big part of our success."

With a backdrop of American flags waving, late country superstar Toby Keith performing the National Anthem, President George W. Bush's address to the nation announcing the start of Operation Enduring Freedom on the scoreboard at halftime, and national pride at a peak, the Steelers knew they had a job to do.

"The atmosphere was kind of mixed," said Mark Bruener, the former tight end selected in the first round of the 1995 NFL Draft and now a college scout with the team. "There was so much excitement for the opening of the new stadium, but there was sadness because of the events that happened on September 11.

"We, as the NFL and a team, looked at that opportunity to not celebrate ourselves, or open a stadium, but rather make our city an example to the country of our solitude to bring us together and show our solidarity with regards to the events that happened in the weeks leading up.