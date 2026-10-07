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Reflecting on 25 years at home

Oct 07, 2026 at 08:01 AM
Author Image
Brian Batko

Contributing Writer/Editor

After a few escalator rides from the Great Hall, you're at the top of the 500 level and the concourse opens up.

That's when my Sunday opened up, and section 509 was the light at the end of the tunnel. For me, as a kid, that was my world eight times a year, give or take.

There were some cold nights, some rainy days and some snowy games in those brightly colored flip-down seats. It went from my parents dropping me off when I was growing up to making the drive myself through the back streets of the North Side leading to the North Shore.

Now Acrisure Stadium hits 25 years since the first game there, back when it was Heinz Field, but always a Steelers fan's sanctuary. I can't remember the specifics of every game I attended, particularly that inaugural game Oct. 7, 2001, a 16-7 win against the Cincinnati Bengals.

But Jerome Bettis rushed for 153 yards that day, and I can still picture his quick feet dancing before following the fullback through a hole. I can still feel the crowd erupt when a smiling-from-ear-to-ear Hines Ward was shown on the scoreboard along with however many receiving yards and touchdowns he racked up that day.

I can still hear the speakers blaring the pregame hype music while players danced in their stretching lines, a melting pot of songs from AC/DC to Young Jeezy. "Back in Black" meant it was back to watching the black and gold.

Waiting for the starters to run out of the tunnel for pregame introductions never got old. It was the "HEEEATH" chant when the offense was announced, and over the years, it's morphed into "MUUUTH" cheers. It was Larry Foote jumping, stomping and grinding the ground underneath him when No. 50 was called onto the field. It was Troy Polamalu flipping the switch to go from mild-mannered man to heat-seeking safety when he put on his helmet.

The 2004 team specifically, sparked by a rookie quarterback named Ben Roethlisberger, sticks out to my 13-year-old self. The back-to-back wins in Pittsburgh against the previously unbeaten Patriots and Eagles on beautiful fall days felt like living in the montage of a sports movie, the part when the home team can't be beat and the newspaper headlines are piling up one after another. It was a football fever dream that left a buzz in the air and a true rush around town.

Same with Roethlisberger's remarkable run at the same point in the calendar a decade later, throwing 12 touchdown passes in two weeks in victories over the Colts and Ravens. It was actually a streak of three wins at home in consecutive weeks, starting with a Monday night versus the Texans.

But Roethlisberger's 522 passing yards in a 51-34 rout of the Colts were tied for the fourth most in NFL history at the time. And he did it in those striped throwback jerseys from 1934. The following Sunday, Roethlisberger found the end zone six times again to help blow out the Ravens, 43-23, setting a two-game NFL record for touchdown passes.

A look back: Steelers open their new home

Take a look back at the first game in the Steelers new home against the Cincinnati Bengals on October 7th, 2001

Pittsburgh Steelers legend Franco Harris, legend Lynn Swann, legend Louis Lipps, legend Mel Blount, legend Mike Wagner prior to a regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers legend Franco Harris, legend Lynn Swann, legend Louis Lipps, legend Mel Blount, legend Mike Wagner prior to a regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers huddle prior to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
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The Pittsburgh Steelers huddle prior to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Bill Cowher and running back Jerome Bettis (36) prior to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Bill Cowher and running back Jerome Bettis (36) prior to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers
The national anthem prior to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
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The national anthem prior to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers
The national anthem prior to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
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The national anthem prior to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers
A general view prior to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
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A general view prior to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker John Fiala (57) prior to a regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker John Fiala (57) prior to a regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers legend Lynn Swann prior to a regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers legend Lynn Swann prior to a regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers
The coin toss prior to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
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The coin toss prior to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers
The coin toss prior to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
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The coin toss prior to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Kris Brown (3) and linebacker John Fiala (57) celebrate a crucial play during a regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Kris Brown (3) and linebacker John Fiala (57) celebrate a crucial play during a regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kordell Stewart (10) runs the ball during a regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kordell Stewart (10) runs the ball during a regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Rich Tylski (65) and wide receiver Bobby Shaw (82) celebrate scoring a touchdown during a regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Rich Tylski (65) and wide receiver Bobby Shaw (82) celebrate scoring a touchdown during a regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jerome Bettis (36) runs the ball for 10,000th career rushing yards during a regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jerome Bettis (36) runs the ball for 10,000th career rushing yards during a regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers fans during a regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers fans during a regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ernie Holmes (50), safety Myron Bell (40), linebacker Kendrell Bell (97), defensive tackle Casey Hampton (98), safety Brent Alexander (27) and linebacker Joey Porter (55) tackle their opponent during a regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ernie Holmes (50), safety Myron Bell (40), linebacker Kendrell Bell (97), defensive tackle Casey Hampton (98), safety Brent Alexander (27) and linebacker Joey Porter (55) tackle their opponent during a regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kordell Stewart (10), running back Amos Zereoué (21), wide receiver Bobby Shaw (82), offensive lineman Wayne Gandy (72) and center Jeff Hartings (64) celebrate a crucial play during a regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kordell Stewart (10), running back Amos Zereoué (21), wide receiver Bobby Shaw (82), offensive lineman Wayne Gandy (72) and center Jeff Hartings (64) celebrate a crucial play during a regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Amos Zereoué (21) runs the ball during a regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Amos Zereoué (21) runs the ball during a regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Amos Zereoué (21) runs the ball during a regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Amos Zereoué (21) runs the ball during a regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Amos Zereoué (21) and offensive lineman Wayne Gandy (72) run the ball during a regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Amos Zereoué (21) and offensive lineman Wayne Gandy (72) run the ball during a regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Amos Zereoué (21) runs the ball during a regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Amos Zereoué (21) runs the ball during a regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jerome Bettis (36) runs the ball for 10,000th career rushing yards during a regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jerome Bettis (36) runs the ball for 10,000th career rushing yards during a regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jerome Bettis (36) runs the ball during a regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jerome Bettis (36) runs the ball during a regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jerome Bettis (36) runs the ball during a regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jerome Bettis (36) runs the ball during a regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Plaxico Burress (80) during a regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Plaxico Burress (80) during a regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Kendrell Bell (97) sacks his opponent during a regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Kendrell Bell (97) sacks his opponent during a regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jerome Bettis (36) runs the ball during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jerome Bettis (36) runs the ball during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers
A general view during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
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A general view during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jerome Bettis (36) runs the ball during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jerome Bettis (36) runs the ball during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jerome Bettis (36) exits the field following a regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jerome Bettis (36) exits the field following a regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 7th, 2001 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers
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The Steelers have 151 wins all time at Acrisure Stadium, but it's not so much about the numbers. It's about the moments, the magic and the core memories.

There's the AFC championship game in January 2009, pulling away from the Ravens with a Polamalu pick-six to pave the way to a sixth Lombardi Trophy. Or the 2010-11 playoff run, using homefield advantage to hold off the Ravens and Jets en route to another Super Bowl appearance.

More than any one triumph or heartbreak, it's "Renegade" hitting at just the right time. My favorite clip to see on the video board was an excerpt from Joe Greene's Pro Football Hall of Fame induction speech.

"In Pittsburgh, if you're not at the stadium at 1 o'clock on Sunday in the fall, you're in the wrong place," Greene said.

That didn't change when the Steelers moved from Three Rivers Stadium to their new venue. They simply found a home just for football.

The vibe is probably too gritty around here to call it a football palace. It's more of a football fortress. And a quarter-century later, it's still a great place for players to forge a legacy and for Steelers Nation to soak it all in like I did.

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