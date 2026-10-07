Reflecting on 25 years at home

After a few escalator rides from the Great Hall, you're at the top of the 500 level and the concourse opens up.

That's when my Sunday opened up, and section 509 was the light at the end of the tunnel. For me, as a kid, that was my world eight times a year, give or take.

There were some cold nights, some rainy days and some snowy games in those brightly colored flip-down seats. It went from my parents dropping me off when I was growing up to making the drive myself through the back streets of the North Side leading to the North Shore.

Now Acrisure Stadium hits 25 years since the first game there, back when it was Heinz Field, but always a Steelers fan's sanctuary. I can't remember the specifics of every game I attended, particularly that inaugural game Oct. 7, 2001, a 16-7 win against the Cincinnati Bengals.

But Jerome Bettis rushed for 153 yards that day, and I can still picture his quick feet dancing before following the fullback through a hole. I can still feel the crowd erupt when a smiling-from-ear-to-ear Hines Ward was shown on the scoreboard along with however many receiving yards and touchdowns he racked up that day.

I can still hear the speakers blaring the pregame hype music while players danced in their stretching lines, a melting pot of songs from AC/DC to Young Jeezy. "Back in Black" meant it was back to watching the black and gold.

Waiting for the starters to run out of the tunnel for pregame introductions never got old. It was the "HEEEATH" chant when the offense was announced, and over the years, it's morphed into "MUUUTH" cheers. It was Larry Foote jumping, stomping and grinding the ground underneath him when No. 50 was called onto the field. It was Troy Polamalu flipping the switch to go from mild-mannered man to heat-seeking safety when he put on his helmet.

The 2004 team specifically, sparked by a rookie quarterback named Ben Roethlisberger, sticks out to my 13-year-old self. The back-to-back wins in Pittsburgh against the previously unbeaten Patriots and Eagles on beautiful fall days felt like living in the montage of a sports movie, the part when the home team can't be beat and the newspaper headlines are piling up one after another. It was a football fever dream that left a buzz in the air and a true rush around town.

Same with Roethlisberger's remarkable run at the same point in the calendar a decade later, throwing 12 touchdown passes in two weeks in victories over the Colts and Ravens. It was actually a streak of three wins at home in consecutive weeks, starting with a Monday night versus the Texans.

But Roethlisberger's 522 passing yards in a 51-34 rout of the Colts were tied for the fourth most in NFL history at the time. And he did it in those striped throwback jerseys from 1934. The following Sunday, Roethlisberger found the end zone six times again to help blow out the Ravens, 43-23, setting a two-game NFL record for touchdown passes.