 Skip to main content
Advertising

time-machine_category-logo_horizontal_180x24

Big Ben's big day

Nov 22, 2016 at 11:01 PM

Steelers 51, Indianapolis Colts 34
October 26, 2014
Heinz Field

It was one of those games a quarterback can only dream about, and Ben Roethlisberger's dream came to fruition on this day at Heinz Field.

Roethlisberger put up ridiculous numbers completing 40 passes for 522 yards, both individual game team records, and six touchdowns with a quarterback rating of 150.6.

But afterwards he wasn't impressed, despite the fact that everyone else in the NFL was talking about his performance.

PHOTOS: Time Machine - vs. Indianapolis '14

In 2014 the Steelers defeated the Colts in a regular season game 51-34.

No Title
1 / 37
No Title
2 / 37
No Title
3 / 37
No Title
4 / 37
No Title
5 / 37
No Title
6 / 37
No Title
7 / 37
No Title
8 / 37
No Title
9 / 37
No Title
10 / 37
No Title
11 / 37
No Title
12 / 37
No Title
13 / 37
No Title
14 / 37
No Title
15 / 37
No Title
16 / 37
No Title
17 / 37
No Title
18 / 37
No Title
19 / 37
No Title
20 / 37
No Title
21 / 37
No Title
22 / 37
No Title
23 / 37
No Title
24 / 37
No Title
25 / 37
No Title
26 / 37
No Title
27 / 37
No Title
28 / 37
No Title
29 / 37
No Title
30 / 37
No Title
31 / 37
No Title
32 / 37
No Title
33 / 37
No Title
34 / 37
No Title
35 / 37
No Title
36 / 37
No Title
37 / 37
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

"We played pretty well, but we left a lot out there," said Roethlisberger. "I missed a of couple passes. We probably wanted to run the ball a little better, but we scored. I don't know what our red zone conversion was, but we did pretty well, but we still turned the ball over twice. There are still a lot of things that we need to improve on."

Antonio Brown had 10 receptions for 133 yards and two touchdowns, while Heath Miller had 112 yards receiving and a touchdown and Martavis Bryant pulled in two touchdowns with 83 yards receiving.

"We just came in trying to be our best," said Brown. "It's always about us. It's never about our opponent. We knew if we would be our best then we had a chance to win the game. They kept on scoring. They have a great quarterback themselves. We knew we were going to have to possess the ball and score points any time we had the ball.

"We have to continue to get better in all three phases and fine tune our game in all phases. We have to view the tape and find ways to get better."

Colts quarterback Andrew Luck did his best to keep them in the game completing 26 passes for 400 yards and three touchdowns, but he wasn't able to do enough to extend the Colts winning streak to six games. Luck was intercepted twice, including one by William Gay who returned it 33 yards for a touchdown and another by Antwaan Blake in the end zone late in the game.

Roethlisberger's reference to turnovers was two second half fumbles by Darrius Heyward-Bey and LeGarrette Blount. The Steelers had a 42-34 lead when Blount fumbled at the Colts 11-yard line, ending a potential touchdown drive. As luck would have it, it worked out when Luck tripped over a lineman and was called for intentional grounding in the end zone, which was ruled a safety and extended the lead to 44-34.

The Steelers closed the door when Roethlisberger hit Heath Miller for an 11-yard touchdown and a 51-34 victory.

"It was an exciting performance," said Coach Mike Tomlin. "We talked at the top of the week about time of possession and we had to keep the ball away from them. We worked at it all week and the guys did a great job. Just a lot of tremendous efforts by a lot of people, but Ben was the guy tonight. He did everything that we needed him to do and he did it quickly. We possessed the ball and we stayed a step ahead of them because of it.

"We just fought defensively and made some plays. Just a lot of positive contributions from a lot of folks. It was necessary. It was a big challenge and a hot team. It was a stepping stone for us." 

Listen to the original radio broadcast of this game. Steelers Time Machine debuts on SNR each Wednesday at 1 p.m. Click here for more information

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Feeling hungry again

'We're a much better team than we had been playing'
news

Old school football works

Jerome Bettis: 'I have to come in and stick it in the end zone'
news

Stepping up big

'I just like the opportunity to step up and show my teammates that I can make plays'
news

Defense knew how to dominate

'We wanted to get a shutout'

news

Getting the kicks count in Cincinnati

'Getting six field goals and making six of them is a pretty good day'
news

An OT thriller

'I like the way our group did ride the emotional roller coaster'
news

This was a fun one

'No one stopped believing'

news

Making a statement

Antonio Brown did what AB does
news

A shutout to celebrate

Ben: 'This was one of those games where we clicked really well on offense'
news

Down to the wire

A look back at a memorable win over the Browns in 2014.

news

The Steelers' heated things up

A look back at a memorable win over the Texans in 2005.
news

Ben had everyone talking

A look back at a memorable win over the Patriots in 2011.
Advertising