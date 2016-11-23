Big Ben's big day

Steelers 51, Indianapolis Colts 34
October 26, 2014
Heinz Field
It was one of those games a quarterback can only dream about, and Ben Roethlisberger's dream came to fruition on this day at Heinz Field.
Roethlisberger put up ridiculous numbers completing 40 passes for 522 yards, both individual game team records, and six touchdowns with a quarterback rating of 150.6.
But afterwards he wasn't impressed, despite the fact that everyone else in the NFL was talking about his performance.
"We played pretty well, but we left a lot out there," said Roethlisberger. "I missed a of couple passes. We probably wanted to run the ball a little better, but we scored. I don't know what our red zone conversion was, but we did pretty well, but we still turned the ball over twice. There are still a lot of things that we need to improve on."
Antonio Brown had 10 receptions for 133 yards and two touchdowns, while Heath Miller had 112 yards receiving and a touchdown and Martavis Bryant pulled in two touchdowns with 83 yards receiving.
"We just came in trying to be our best," said Brown. "It's always about us. It's never about our opponent. We knew if we would be our best then we had a chance to win the game. They kept on scoring. They have a great quarterback themselves. We knew we were going to have to possess the ball and score points any time we had the ball.
"We have to continue to get better in all three phases and fine tune our game in all phases. We have to view the tape and find ways to get better."
Colts quarterback Andrew Luck did his best to keep them in the game completing 26 passes for 400 yards and three touchdowns, but he wasn't able to do enough to extend the Colts winning streak to six games. Luck was intercepted twice, including one by William Gay who returned it 33 yards for a touchdown and another by Antwaan Blake in the end zone late in the game.
Roethlisberger's reference to turnovers was two second half fumbles by Darrius Heyward-Bey and LeGarrette Blount. The Steelers had a 42-34 lead when Blount fumbled at the Colts 11-yard line, ending a potential touchdown drive. As luck would have it, it worked out when Luck tripped over a lineman and was called for intentional grounding in the end zone, which was ruled a safety and extended the lead to 44-34.
The Steelers closed the door when Roethlisberger hit Heath Miller for an 11-yard touchdown and a 51-34 victory.
"It was an exciting performance," said Coach Mike Tomlin. "We talked at the top of the week about time of possession and we had to keep the ball away from them. We worked at it all week and the guys did a great job. Just a lot of tremendous efforts by a lot of people, but Ben was the guy tonight. He did everything that we needed him to do and he did it quickly. We possessed the ball and we stayed a step ahead of them because of it.
"We just fought defensively and made some plays. Just a lot of positive contributions from a lot of folks. It was necessary. It was a big challenge and a hot team. It was a stepping stone for us."
