Batch stepped in with injuries at QB

Oct 30, 2016 at 11:00 PM

Steelers 23, Baltimore Ravens 20December 2, 2012
M&T Bank Stadium

A week earlier Charlie Batch, playing because of injuries to Ben Roethlisberger and Byron Leftwich, threw three interceptions in a 20-14 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

But on this afternoon in Baltimore, Batch would come through. Batch completed 25 of 36 passes for 276 yards and a fourth quarter touchdown that would tie the game.

"I knew going into it, I had to play better, to continue to come out here and lead the offense the way I knew I could," said Batch. "For me to go out there, the receivers did a great job of getting open, the offensive line did a great job of protecting, and I was able to go out there and set my feet and have fun.

"I've been in the league 15 years. I've been a starter in this league, and the one thing you can't do is dwell on the past. It's a long season, and no matter what, all I can ask for is another opportunity. Being a backup, you don't know when that's going to happen. You just have to go out there and welcome that. Throughout the entire week, I wasn't sure what was going to happen. But I was preparing like I always do. I was very appreciative that Coach Tomlin gave me that opportunity."

A back-and-forth game came down to big plays in the fourth quarter. Ravens' safety Ed Reed struck first when he intercepted Batch in the end zone and returned it to the 27-yard line.

It was then the Steelers turn to make a big play. Linebacker William Gay sacked Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco, forcing a fumble that Ziggy Hood recovered at the 27-yard line.

"I had been bull-rushing all game," said Harrison. "Basically, I set up the same way, as I was going to bull-rush, and I just slapped hands. Just hand played him outside. Flacco held onto the ball a little longer than normal, and I was able to get my hand in there."

With new life, Batch drove the Steelers to the seven-yard line where he hit Heath Miller for touchdown to tie the game at 20-20.

"It was a huge game for (Charlie)," said Miller. "He did a great job managing the game, keeping us as an offense and making positive plays. It's alright to punt against a team like that. We just can't give them the big plays and Charlie did a great job of leading us to victory. He deserves a lot of credit."

The defense stepped up again, stopping the Ravens and giving their offense the ball back with 6:14 to play. Batch methodically moved the ball from his own 15-yard line to the Ravens' 24-yard line. With just three seconds on the clock, Shaun Suisham nailed a 42-yard field goal for the 23-20 win.

The Steelers win, which was far from perfect, broke a 15-game home winning streak for the Ravens, a streak that dated back to Dec. 5, 2010 when the Steelers won.

"The only people that thought we could win were the people in Pittsburgh and the people in this locker room," said safety Ryan Clark said. "Everyone else thought this was a done deal. You saw the fight this team has and the will to get it done."

Listen to the original radio broadcast of this game. Steelers Time Machine debuts on SNR each Wednesday at 1 p.m. Click here for more information.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

