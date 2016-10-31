Batch stepped in with injuries at QB

"I've been in the league 15 years. I've been a starter in this league, and the one thing you can't do is dwell on the past. It's a long season, and no matter what, all I can ask for is another opportunity. Being a backup, you don't know when that's going to happen. You just have to go out there and welcome that. Throughout the entire week, I wasn't sure what was going to happen. But I was preparing like I always do. I was very appreciative that Coach Tomlin gave me that opportunity."