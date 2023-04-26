Announcing the new arrivals

Steelers past, present and future will all become one this week as a part of the NFL Draft festivities.

Steelers legends and current players will be among those announcing the team's selections during coverage of the NFL Draft, which will be held in Kansas City on April 27-29.

Hall of Famer Alan Faneca will announce the Steelers second round pick in the NFL Draft, while current linebacker Alex Highsmith, joined by former linebacker LaMarr Woodley, will announce the team's fourth round pick from the Steelers Youth Flag Football Tournament in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Faneca will be attending the draft in person in Kansas City on Friday night along with his son, Burton.

"It's always nice to get back in and be a part of anything NFL related, anything Steelers related," said Faneca. "It's fun to step back into that world a little bit. And I'm bringing my son, Burton, with me. It's nice to really share those moments with my kids who weren't around much at all when I was playing. He's been asking lots of questions just randomly in the car. It shows me he's been thinking about it. He's excited. He loves to get back and be a part of it. To see that excitement and to be able to share with him gets me excited."

Faneca was drafted by the Steelers in the first round of the 1998 NFL Draft. He played 10 seasons for the Steelers and 13 overall in the NFL. He was a first team All-Pro selection an impressive six times (2001-02, 2004-07) and twice a second team selection (2003, 2008), and selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2021.

He remembers the excitement when he was drafted in 1998, even though he didn't know a lot about Pittsburgh at the time.

"It was such a crazy, exciting, uncertain time," said Faneca. "You're sitting around with your friends and family and you're waiting to find this big answer to your question. It was kind of a nerve wracking a little bit, but exciting day.

"I knew about football, but I didn't know anything about Pittsburgh. You know about what you see on television about the team, but that is about it. Once the excitement of getting drafted by the Steelers first died down, we were all sitting at the house, and I asked if anyone knows anything about Pittsburgh. I didn't get any answers. It was wild."

Faneca said he feels a similar type of excitement as he prepares to announce the arrival of one of the newest Steelers players.