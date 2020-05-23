Adjusting the point of attack

Even in the late 1990s and early 2000s, if a 3-4 defense had a dominant nose tackle like Hampton or Steed, the opponent could still scheme that player off the field by using a three and four receiver sets in clear passing personnel groupings and formations. But the catch-22 of that day was that if a defense with an odd front didn't have such a player, then they were extremely vulnerable in the running game. So, at times, great nose tackles could be made less effective by scheme.

But the game has changed. In 2019, only the 49ers and Ravens ran the ball more than they threw. On first down, only Baltimore and Indianapolis called a running play more often than a pass and more than half the teams in the league called a pass on first down over 60% of the time. The league as a whole had three or more wide receivers on the field last year nearly 50% of the time and that doesn't even account for the high percentage of '12 Personnel' (1 running back & 2 tight ends) groupings in which at least one of those tight ends is really just a larger bodied wide receiver.

16 players ran for over 1,000 yards last year. In both 2018 and in 2017, there were only nine. During Hampton's final year, 2010, the NFL had 17 rushers eclipsing 1,000 yards. There were 15 the year before that, 16 in 2008 and 17 in 2007. Last year stands out as an anomaly, as it is becoming clear that offenses around the NFL are being run through their passing games rather than a bell cow runner.

But more than the traditional stats or even the stats now versus Hampton and Steed's time in the league can tell us, defending the pass is what makes the NFL world go 'round. Simply put, defensive linemen must pressure the quarterback. And everyone on defense has to be able to run. Every position on the field has to greatly influence the passing game in order to have real value.

The demand for this type of player is decreasing at a very rapid rate and we are seeing that with how Pittsburgh is adapting their current roster construction. Even though he is a shorter wide-bodied interior player, especially in his lower half, Javon Hargrave influenced the passing game far more than just a power interior plugger. The Eagles obviously recognized Hargrave's value and gave him a three-year contract worth a reported $39 million to play next to Fletcher Cox, one of the most disruptive interior defensive linemen of this generation.

Despite being a great and emerging young player, even with Stephon Tuitt's injury, Hargrave played just 62.7% of the snaps last year. In 2018, he was only on the field 43.6% of the time for the Steelers. And in those snaps, Hargrave was rarely asked to just hold the point of attack, eat up blocks and play the run. Hargrave is a disruptor, which is why the Eagles and their attacking four-man front were so enamored with what he brings to the table. Even though Hargrave wasn't a massive snap count guy, he will be missed without question.

But with Hargrave off to Philadelphia, the Steelers didn't go out and acquire a massive anvil for the middle of their defense. Instead, I'd expect that Tyson Alualu will spend much more time on the nose when Pittsburgh is in their traditional 3-4. While Alualu is more suited for defensive end in that alignment, the reality is that this veteran player has shown enough prowess over his time with the Steelers that can hold the point of attack. He doesn't have to be Hampton or Steed.