A strong sendoff for Cowher

Running back Willie Parker got the Steelers on the board first with a one-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, and Shane Graham closed the gap to 7-3 at halftime with his 34-yard field goal.

After a scoreless third quarter, things heated up. It looked like the Steelers were going to extend their lead when Parker fumbled at the two-yard line and the Bengals recovered in the end zone. The Bengals made the Steelers pay, when Carson Palmer hit Chris Henry for a 66-yard touchdown and a 10-7 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Parker bounced right back with his second one-yard touchdown run of the day for a 14-10 lead.

"I didn't want him to keep his head down. He needed to keep his head up," said Cowher. "Things like that happen. As much as we are going to be handing him the ball, that is going to happen. As a running back, you have got to have a short memory. He is a good back that is going to get better. That is what I wanted him to do, just to keep coming back and don't dwell on it. I didn't want him to change his running style. I didn't want him to start running cautiously with two hands on the ball. He is not a fumbler; it was a wet day. I am not sure exactly what happened because I never saw a replay, but it happened. You have to move on."

The back and forth continued when the Bengals went on top 17-14 with 2:47 remaining in the game. The Steelers wouldn't be denied, tying it at 17-17 on a 35-yard field goal by Jeff Reed with 1:03 to play.

The Steelers got new life when Graham's 39-yard field goal went wide right with just eight ticks left on the clock, forcing the game into overtime.

It didn't take long for the Steelers to ensure Cowher's final game would be a victory. The Steelers went to the ground on their first two plays of overtime, but then Ben Roethlisberger hit Santonio Holmes on a slant pass and he took it for a 67-yard touchdown and a 23-17 win.

After the game, the first question Cowher was asked was about his future.

"I really don't know," said Cowher. "I am going to talk to some different people over the next few days. I need to take some time to reflect. I don't want to make any decisions in the heat of the moment that are emotionally based. That is what I am going to do. I don't want to go into any further details. I don't want to answer any more questions about that."