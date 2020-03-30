A night of 'Super' memories

It took last second heroics in both halves of Super Bowl XLIII for the Steelers to make history and become the first NFL franchise to win six Super Bowl championships.

And on Sunday night, Steelers fans had the chance to relive those heroics when the Steelers and NFL teamed up for Super Bowl XLIII Rewind.

The NFL's YouTube page replayed the game, with a live chat room that was filled with excitement and joy. And Steelers social channels were on fire, with Twitter blowing up as the #SBXLIIIRewind hashtag took off.

Former and current players weighed on, on the game and pregame fashion, while fans, including some familiar names, got in on the fun.