A look at the Steelers 2022 NFL Draft Class

Kenny Pickett

Quarterback

University of Pittsburgh

First Round - 20th Overall

The Steelers didn't have to look far to find their first-round pick, selecting University of Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett with the 20th pick overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.

"We're super, super excited to be able to draft Kenny Pickett with our first-round pick," said General Manager Kevin Colbert. "Honestly, never thought he would make it to us at 20. Exciting times for us, for Kenny, for the University of Pittsburgh, and for Pittsburgh in general. It's great. We couldn't be more excited."

Pickett said when the Steelers called him and he saw the number show up on the phone, he had a pretty good idea who was calling.

"I was speechless," said Pickett. "It's a lifelong -- 23 years of hard work to get to this point, and that all came in a phone call. It was probably one of the best moments of my life, and I'm so excited to get started and get to work with the guys who are next door to me my whole career with the Pittsburgh Panthers.

"I had a pretty good feeling when I got to 20 that that would be the call. As soon as the Saints pick went in, I got the call. My dad saw, my fiancée saw, so we were all incredibly excited for it. I honestly just broke down. Like I said before, I'm just repeating myself, but it's my life's work in one phone call. It's really special."

Pickett finished his career as Pitt's all-time leader passer with 12,303 yards, one of the many school records he holds.