Steelers select Chris Oladokun in the seventh round

Apr 30, 2022 at 06:01 PM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

📄: Seventh Round: Chris Oladokun | 📸: Chris Oladokun in pictures | 📺: Pick Announcement

The Steelers added another quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft, selecting South Dakota State quarterback Chris Oladokun in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the 241st overall pick.

The team also selected Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett in the first round, with the 20th overall pick.

"It's pretty surreal to me," said Oladokun. "I am really thankful for the opportunity to be a part of the Pittsburgh organization. I am super grateful.

"With them taking Pickett in the first round…I took a visit to Pittsburgh and enjoyed it. When they took him, I didn't know if I was out of play or not. I am just glad to be a Steeler now."

Oladokun has thrown for 3,164 yards, 25 touchdowns, and seven interceptions in 2021 at South Dakota State. He rushed for 166 yards and also had two touchdown receptions.

"Every single day I am in there I am going to be the best teammate I can be," said Oladokun. "Hold myself accountable. Hold other accountable. Just do what I have been doing my whole life, working hard, being a leader and perfecting my craft every day. I am excited to be a Steeler."

PHOTOS: Oladokun in pictures

Take a look at photos of the Pittsburgh Steelers seventh-round pick QB Chris Oladokun

National Team quarterback Chris Oladokun runs during the first half of the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl college football game against the American Team Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
National Team quarterback Chris Oladokun throws against the American Team during the first half of the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl college football game Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
South Dakota State Jackrabbits quarterback Chris Oladokun (6) runs for yardage in the first half of an NCAA college football game against the Montana State Bobcats in the semifinals of the FCS playoffs, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Bozeman, Mont. (AP Photo/Tommy Martino)
Montana State defensive end Amandre Williams (3) towards South Dakota State quarterback Chris Oladokun (6) during an NCAA college football game in the semifinals of the FCS playoffs, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Bozeman, Mont. (AP Photo/Tommy Martino)
South Dakota State quarterback Chris Oladokun (6) hands off to South Dakota State running back Isaiah Davis (22) during warmups of an NCAA college football game against the Montana State Bobcats in the semifinals of the FCS playoffs, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Bozeman, Mont. (AP Photo/Tommy Martino)
South Dakota State offensive lineman Wes Genant, left, hugs South Dakota State quarterback Chris Oladokun after Montana State beat South Dakota State 31-17 in the semifinals of an NCAA college football game in the FCS playoffs, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Bozeman, Mont. Montana State won 31-17. (AP Photo/Tommy Martino)
South Dakota State quarterback Chris Oladokun (6) cocks back to throw as Montana State defensive end Daniel Hardy (44) looks to make a tackle during the second half of an NCAA college football game in the semifinals of the FCS playoffs, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Bozeman, Mont. Montana State won 31-17. (AP Photo/Tommy Martino)
South Dakota State quarterback Chris Oladokun warms up before an NCAA college football game against the Montana State Bobcats in the semifinals of the FCS playoffs, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Bozeman, Mont. (AP Photo/Tommy Martino)
He plays with that same excitement, someone who brings passion to the game with every play.

"I would describe myself as someone who likes to play with a lot of enthusiasm, passion, extend plays outside of the pocket. I learned how to control the game from that standpoint. I can't wait to show Steelers fans what I can do."

Chris brings starting quarterback experience from two different college programs after transferring to South Dakota State over the summer ... began collegiate career at South Florida, where he started two games in 2018 ... completed 22-of-44 passes for 285 yards and three touchdowns ... played in 19 games, including nine starts, in two seasons at Samford ... saw action in all 12 games in 2019, completing 169-of-272 passes for 2,064 yards and 18 touchdowns ... also rushed 127 times for 493 yards and eight touchdowns ... tied school record with six touchdown passes and seven total touchdowns (1 rushing) in 2018 game at Tennessee Tech ... started 2020-21 season opener and played in seven games ... was selected to play in the Blue-Grey Football All-American Bowl as a prep senior at Sickles High School in Tampa, Florida ... finished senior season with 1,390 passes and 15 touchdowns against only three interceptions in nine games ... career high school totals included 57 touchdown passes, which included a two-year stint at Alonso High School

