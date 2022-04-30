Steelers select Chris Oladokun in the seventh round

Chris brings starting quarterback experience from two different college programs after transferring to South Dakota State over the summer ... began collegiate career at South Florida, where he started two games in 2018 ... completed 22-of-44 passes for 285 yards and three touchdowns ... played in 19 games, including nine starts, in two seasons at Samford ... saw action in all 12 games in 2019, completing 169-of-272 passes for 2,064 yards and 18 touchdowns ... also rushed 127 times for 493 yards and eight touchdowns ... tied school record with six touchdown passes and seven total touchdowns (1 rushing) in 2018 game at Tennessee Tech ... started 2020-21 season opener and played in seven games ... was selected to play in the Blue-Grey Football All-American Bowl as a prep senior at Sickles High School in Tampa, Florida ... finished senior season with 1,390 passes and 15 touchdowns against only three interceptions in nine games ... career high school totals included 57 touchdown passes, which included a two-year stint at Alonso High School