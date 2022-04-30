Steelers select Calvin Austin III in the fourth round

Honors

• 2021 First-Team All-AAC

• 2021 First-Team All-AAC (Phil Steele)

• 2021 Third-Team All-AAC (Returner; Phil Steele)

• 2020 First-Team All-AAC

• Tiger 3.0 Club (2021, 2019, 2017)

Track and Field

_• _2019 U.S. Track and Field/Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) All-America second team (4x100m relay)

• 2019 All-American Athletic Conference (4x100m relay)

• 2018 USTFCCCA All-America honorable mention (4x400m relay)

• 2018 All-American Athletic Conference four times (Indoor 200m, 4x400m relay; Outdoor 4x100m relay, 4x400m relay)

2021 (Redshirt Senior)• NFL Scouting Combine Invitee

• Reese's Senior Bowl Invitee

• Burlsworth Trophy Semifinalist

• East-West Shrine Bowl Invitee

• AAC Honor Roll (Tulsa)

• AAC Special Teams Player of the Week (Mississippi State)

• The Athletic National Offensive Player of the Week (Arkansas State)

• AAC Offensive Player of the Week (Arkansas State)

• CFPA National Player of the Week, Honorable Mention (Arkansas State)

• Maxwell Award Preseason Watch List

• Biletnikoff Award Preseason Watch List

• Appeared in all 12 games for the Tigers, earning 10 starts

• Led the team with 74 receptions, 1,149 receiving yards and eight touchdowns

• His 95.8 receiving yards per game led the AAC and ranked 19th in the NCAA

• Ranked second in the AAC and 20th in the nation in receiving yards

• His 1,149 receiving yards rank fifth on the program's single-season list, while his eight touchdowns tied for 11th

• Posted two of the top-five single-game receiving yards performances in school history in 2021

• His 239 yards at Arkansas State rank second all-time, while his 200 at Tulsa rank fifth

• Had six 100-receiving yard games on the season

• Finished his career ranked second all-time in program history in receiving touchdowns (22), fourth in receiving yards (2,541) and fifth in receptions (156)

2020 (Redshirt Junior)• Burlsworth Trophy Semifinalist

• Four-time AAC Weekly Honor Roll (10/19, 10/26, 11/23, 12/7)

• Member of the 8-3 Tigers who won the 2020 Montgomery Bowl

• Started all 11 games on the season, recording six 100-yard receiving games

• Totaled 63 receptions for 1,053 yards and 11 touchdowns

• Led the AAC in both receiving yards and receiving touchdowns in 2020, ranking eighth and sixth in the nation, respectively, in those categories

• Also returned 20 punts for 188 yards and a touchdown

• Had six receptions for a season-high 184 yards and a TD in win over Temple

• Notched a season-best 10 receptions for 173 yards to go with a 64-yard punt return touchdown in victory against Stephen F. Austin

• Scored at least one touchdown in nine of 11 games, including two scores in wins over UCF and USF

2019 (Redshirt Sophomore)• Appeared in 13 of 14 games for the 2019 AAC Champs

• Finished with 17 catches for 315 yards and three touchdowns

• Scored twice against Tulane, finishing with two catches for 57 yards, both for touchdowns, including a long of 46 yards

• Had a career-best five catches in a road win at Houston, going for 81 yards and a touchdown

• After the game, he was awarded a scholarship for the 2020 season

• Finished the season with three catches for 39 yards against Penn State in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl

• Also recorded a rushing touchdown in the road win at Tulsa, one of his four rushes of the season

• Also fielded punts for Memphis in three games

Track and Field

_• _Finished seventh in the 60-meter dash and sixth in the 200-yard dash at the American Athletic Conference track and field indoor championships

• Was also part of the 4x400 relay team that finished fifth at the championships

• Was preparing to run the outdoor season when CoVID-19 forced the cancellation of the outdoor track and field schedule

2018 (Redshirt Freshman)• Played in 11 games

• Made collegiate debut in season opener vs Mercer

• Logged 101 all-purpose yards (83 rushing/18 receiving) vs the Bears

• His first collegiate touch was an 18-yard catch from Brady McBride in the third quarter (drive ended in a FG)

• Next touch was an 83-yard sweep for the final score of the game vs Mercer

• The 83-yard run was the longest by any Memphis rusher in 2018

• The run also is the 16th-longest in program history and is the longest rush by a wide receiver in school history

• Run was the longest in program history since 2002 when DeAngelo Williams scampered 86 yards vs Tulane

• Had a catch for six yards in a home win over Tulsa

Track and Field

• Member of the 2018-19 track and field team

• Qualified for the NCAA Outdoor Championships in the 4x100m relay

• Member of 4x100m relay that set the school record in the event

• Ran a school-record 39.19 seconds in winning silver at the 2019 American Athletic Conference Championships

• Qualified in the 4x100m relay for the NCAA East Preliminaries

2017 (Freshman)• Redshirted

• Member of 2017 squad that went 10-3, won The American West Division title (7-1 league record) and played in The American Championship Game

• Squad earned the program's first Liberty Bowl bid and played in the hometown's postseason classic

Track and Field

• Member of the 2017-18 track and field team

• Qualified for the NCAA Outdoor Championships in the 4x400m relay

• Member of relays that set three school records in the 4x400m relay (indoor/outdoor) and 4x100m relay

• The 4x100m relay record broke a 45-year-old mark

• Helped set the 4x100m relay record at the conference championships meet

• Helped set the 4x400m outdoor relay record at the NCAA East Preliminaries