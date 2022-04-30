Steelers select DeMarvin Leal in the third round

2021 Ted Hendricks Award Finalist

2021 AP All-America First Team

2021 Sporting News All-America First Team

2021 AP and Coaches' All-SEC First Team

**2021 FWAA All-America Second Team

2021 Walter Camp All-America Second Team

2021 The Athletic All-America Second Team

2021 (JUNIOR): **Started 12 games … Finished the season tied for fifth in the SEC with 8.5 sacks and tied for ninth with 12.5 tackles for loss, leading the Aggies in both categories ... Tallied five tackles and 1.0 sacks in the season-opening win over Kent State … Recorded a pass breakup and five takedowns, including 1.0 for a loss, at Colorado … Registered a career-high 1.5 sacks and added three tackles against New Mexico ... Compiled five tackles and two hurries against Arkansas ... Set career highs in TFL (2.5) and sacks (2.0) against Mississippi State ... Logged seven tackles in the win over No. 1 Alabama ... Added six tackles, including 2.0 for loss and a sack at Missouri ... Tallied six tackles as the Aggies held No. 12 Auburn to just three points ... Compiled seven tackles, a sack and forced a fumble at Ole Miss ... Registered a sack against Prairie View ... Recorded six tackles and a sack at LSU ... Earned Defensive MVP and Community Service Award honors at the annual team banquet.

2020 (SOPHOMORE):Started all 10 games ... Led the defense in hurries with eight and ranked fifth in tackles with 37 … Made the start against Vanderbilt and finished with seven tackles, 2.0 for loss, in the season-opening victory ... Recorded the first interception of his career, returning it 43 yards to set up an A&M touchdown at Alabama ... Recovered a fumble forced late in the fourth quarter by LB Buddy Johnson that set up A&M's game-winning drive to top No. 4 Florida ... Had three QB hurries and one of A&M's season-best 6.0 sacks in the win at Mississippi State … Added a half-sack and a breakup in the dominant 48-3 win at South Carolina … Matched his career high with seven tackles, one being for a loss in the win over LSU ... Named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week for his performance against the Tigers … Finished with three tackles, one for loss, and a QB hurry in the win at Auburn … Led the defense with five tackles, along with a sack and a forced fumble in the win at Tennessee … Tied his career high of seven tackles, including one for a loss in the Orange Bowl victory over North Carolina ... Earned team Defensive MVP and Spring Defensive MVP honors.

2019 (FRESHMAN):Played in all 13 games, making seven starts … Was second on the team with five QB hurries … Helped on a tackle in the season-opening win over Texas State … Had three tackles and a hurry against Alabama … Was in on five tackles in the win at Ole Miss … Made six tackles and added a QB hurry against Mississippi State … Had six tackles, including 2.0 for loss against UTSA … Had a tackle and a hurry in the win over South Carolina … Made five tackles at Georgia … Had four tackles, including a solo sack for a 5-yard loss at LSU … Was in on five tackles, adding a hurry, in the Texas Bowl win over Oklahoma State … Earned the Defense Top Newcomer and Freshman Strength Awards at the team's annual banquet.