What to like about: DeMarvin Leal

Apr 29, 2022 at 10:20 PM
THIRD ROUND (84th overall)
DeMarvin Leal, DT, Texas A&M

WHO HE IS: Leal (6-foot-4, 290 pounds) was a five-star recruit coming out of Judson High School in Converse, Texas. Draft analyst Dane Brugler of The Athletic reported Leal had offers from almost every major program in the country before narrowing his options to Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma State, Texas and Texas A&M, and eventually signing on with the Aggies. He skipped his senior season to enter the 2022 NFL Draft.

WHAT HE'S DONE: Leal was listed as a defensive tackle at Texas A&M but he played up and down the line, often lining up on the edge on running downs and inside in pass-rushing situations. His 2021 season was the best of his three at A&M. Leal registered 12.5 tackles for a loss (he had a combined 12.5 in his first two seasons) and 8.5 sacks (he had a combined 4.5 as a freshman and sophomore) on the way to earning First-Team AP All-American and First-Team All-SEC honors.

WHAT THEY'RE SAYING: "Leal's tape is more flash than sustained high-level impact but he is immensely gifted with the strength, potential and athletic traits ready to be developed. He projects best inside as a three-technique tackle, where he has starter upside." _ Brugler.

"I love the effort he plays with." _ NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah

HOW HE FITS: At 21, Leal provides an injection of youth to a defensive line room that includes Cam Heyward (32) and Tyson Alualu (34). And he brings more pass-rushing acumen to a team that's maniacal about piling up sacks.

