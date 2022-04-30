Steelers select Mark Robinson in the seventh round

The Steelers selected linebacker Mark Robinson from Ole Miss in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the 225th pick overall.
"Excited to have Mark," said Brian Flores, senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach. "We brought him in for a visit. I spent a lot of time with him. Excited to bring him on. He's excited about this opportunity. It's a great opportunity for him."
Robinson was a running back for most of his college career, playing linebacker for just one year.
"That is part of what we like about him," said Flores. "There is some upside here. Somebody who hasn't played the position for a long time. He showed speed, athleticism, toughness, physicality. A lot of things we liked. He is a fun guy to watch on film.
"I think he has some upside. Anything that is a new position there was a little bit of a learning curve early in the season. As you watched him progress you saw him improve, get better. That is what you are looking for. You like to see that as a coach. He is a hard-working kid. I got that feeling meeting him. It's important to him. That is a big part of making progress as a player. I know he will work to get better."
Flores said how Robinson fits in to the defense is up to him, and he does know special teams will be a part of it.
"I always tell players take advantage of your opportunities," said Flores. "If he comes in and works, and improves every day and works to get better, he'll have a chance.
"For any rookie there is going to be a big learning curve. Still being new to the position, but there is a big learning curve for all rookies. There is a lot going on for rookies.
"I know football is important to him. I know he'll do what he needs to get better on a daily basis."
2020 (SENIOR*): Sat out last year due to NCAA transfer rules.
SOUTHEAST MISSOURI:Saw action in all 13 games at running back in 2018 ... Was the Redhawks second-leading rusher with 364 yards and four touchdowns on 74 carries ... Averaged just under five yards per carry (4.9) ... Caught five passes for 31 yards ... Ran for a season-high 80 yards and one touchdown vs. Jacksonville State (10/20) ... Picked up 75 yards and scored a touchdown nine touches at Tennessee Tech (10/6) ... Recorded first touchdown of the season at Tennessee Tech (10/6).
PRESBYERIAN COLLEGE:Played in all 11 games and made two starts as a freshman at Presbyterian College in 2017 ... Gained 332 yards and led the team with five rushing touchdowns on 75 carries ... Became the first Presbyterian player to rush for two touchdowns in a game since 2015 ... Was named Big South Freshman of the Week after picking up 86 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries against Campbell.
HIGH SCHOOL:First-Team all-region selection at Lee County High School.
PERSONAL: Son of Sykie Bradwell ... Full name is Mark Isaiah Robinson ... Born August 14, 1999 ... Athletic Director's Honor Roll in fall 2021 ... General business major.