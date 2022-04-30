Steelers select Mark Robinson in the seventh round

The Steelers selected linebacker Mark Robinson from Ole Miss in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the 225th pick overall.

"Excited to have Mark," said Brian Flores, senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach. "We brought him in for a visit. I spent a lot of time with him. Excited to bring him on. He's excited about this opportunity. It's a great opportunity for him."

Robinson was a running back for most of his college career, playing linebacker for just one year.

"That is part of what we like about him," said Flores. "There is some upside here. Somebody who hasn't played the position for a long time. He showed speed, athleticism, toughness, physicality. A lot of things we liked. He is a fun guy to watch on film.