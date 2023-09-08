5 for Friday: The edge is key in Steelers-49ers matchup

Freelund noted that she tracked Watt's first three steps during the Steelers' preseason game against the Bills and noted that he was faster in his get off and acceleration than he had been, on average, during his NFL Defensive Player of the Year season in 2021.

That could be very bad news for Steelers opponents this season.

Watt was never really healthy for the entire 2022 season. But he is now. And he might be better than ever.

"It's something I'm always working on," Watt said of his ability to get off the line of scrimmage quickly. "Obviously, it's not something I'm tracking. It's just a product of a good offseason, I guess. Trying to have a good get off is the No. 1 priority for all pass rushers. It's something I'm always going to work on."

And that quick get off and ability to get up to speed quickly is perhaps the most important thing for an edge rusher.

"Yeah," Watt said. "In order to rush the passer, you have to start with the get off. You have to have speed to scare the edge to make the tackle do what you want to have control. Otherwise, all you're really going to be able to do is bull rush all day and that's not fun. It usually doesn't work out too well."

• James Harrison moved past Jason Gildon as the Steelers' all-time sack leader in 2016, meaning Gildon held the record for 13 seasons.

Harrison's reign as the franchise's all-time sack leader won't last nearly that long.

Not only will Watt move past Harrison's franchise record of 80.5 sacks this season, but so will Cam Heyward.