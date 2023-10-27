5 for Friday: Steelers' identity is whatever it takes

And let's remember, he has done that in the past seven seasons using multiple quarterbacks – Ben Roethlisberger, Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph, Devlin Hodges and Landry Jones.

That's perhaps one reason why when he was asked earlier this week about the "identity" of this current team, Tomlin talked about things that went beyond simply being a running or passing team..

"I think in 2023 when you're talking about team identity, you're talking more intangible quality things," Tomlin said. "Grit, a mindset, the approach in which you take the circumstances. Are you a calculated risk-taking group? Are you a fundamentalist group? Are you a small-menu group? Those are the things that really kind of comprise identity today. But if you start talking about, we're a running group, then people are going to show up in goal-line defense in the open field on you.

"And so, it doesn't behoove you to marry yourself to an identity. All it does is make the sledding more difficult in 2023. There's so much specialization in today's game, it just is. The utilization of people in very specific places on offense and defense. It makes it a matchup game. It makes it a situational game. You can have an agenda which you desire, but there are things that people can do to push you off that agenda regardless of what your intentions are in 2023.

• There's a lot of season remaining. In fact, it's well over half the season remaining.

But the Steelers are 4-2 right now despite the fact they've played the majority of their first six games without two of their more important players – wide receiver Diontae Johnson and defensive lineman Cam Heyward.

Both were injured in the Steelers' disappointing 30-7 loss in Week 1 to the 49ers.