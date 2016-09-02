Steelers Nation Unite

Win a VIP Trip to the home opener

Sep 02, 2016 at 07:00 AM

Steelers Nation Unite is giving members a chance to be at the home opener in Week 2 with an exclusive sweepstakes.

The annual scene surrounding the regular-season home opener at Heinz Field is a sight to behold. Steelers Nation teems with excitement as they pack the stadium and prepare to watch their team lay it on the line for four quarters. More than 68,000 screaming fans and twirling Terrible Towels bring an energy like no other to Pittsburgh's North Shore.

Throw in an AFC North rival as the opponent and Week 2 at Heinz Field will be where every Steelers fans wishes they are that day.

Steelers Nation Unite is making that hope a reality, as members can enter daily through September 8 for a chance to win a VIP Trip to Pittsburgh to experience the home opener.

One winner and a guest will receive the following:

  • Roundtrip flight to Pittsburgh
  • 2 tickets to the home opener in Week 2 (Sept. 18)
  • Pregame on-field experience
  • Two-night stay in a luxury Downtown Pittsburgh hotel
  • Dinner at Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse
  • $200 gift card

To enter, fans simply need to visit SteelersNationUnite.com now to sign up for free. In addition to this exclusive sweepstakes, Steelers Nation Unite gives fans insider access, awesome benefits and unforgettable experiences as a reward for their loyalty to the black and gold.

To sign up or learn more, visit SteelersNationUnite.com now, or check it out on the 'Steelers Nation Unite' tab in the Steelers official mobile app.

