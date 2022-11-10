A connection like no other

Jim Zimmerman Sr. got a surprise of a lifetime when he was honored before the Steelers-Eagles game as the winner of the Steelers 2022 Fan of the Year for his love and passion for the team.

"I almost cried," said Zimmerman of getting news on the field before the game from linebacker T.J. Watt. "I never expected anything like this in my life. That was the most exciting thing that ever happened to me."

But his love and passion for the team is just the tip of the iceberg as to why he was selected as the winner this year.

Zimmerman is a man who bleeds black and gold.

He is Pittsburgh born and bred, and he loves all of his Pittsburgh sports teams, with the Steelers as close to his heart as anything in life is.

It's his passion, his joy, his way to find happiness.

On the flip side, one of his newest and closest friends, Bill Soloway loves his Philadelphia sports teams, and has a passion for the Eagles as he is a diehard fan who was born and raised in the Philadelphia area.

But despite his love for the Eagles, he is quick to admit his heart is with the Steelers.

And it's all because of Zimmerman.

* * *

About nine years ago, Soloway was given a diagnosis that changed his entire life. He was diagnosed with Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a disease that took the life of his brother and his mother, and now was threatening his own life after he suffered congestive heart failure.

The outlook was grim and Soloway was in a state of panic. As the primary care giver for his 85-year-old father, John, he didn't know what would happen if his life was cut short like others he loved.

Without many choices, Soloway met with doctors and experts at Gift of Life Donor Program in Philadelphia about the potential of a heart transplant. He knew the odds were stacked against him, but it was his only hope.

"So many people die every day waiting for a life-saving heart transplant," said Soloway. "I didn't want to be a statistic. It's pretty nerve wracking in some instances.

"My quality of life deteriorated to point where couldn't do things. I just kind of existed. I was limited in what I could do. Just to walk five steps was a major undertaking. It was like climbing a flight of steps to just going from one room to another and I would get winded. I thought what do I have to lose at this point? To get a heart transplant and possibly get a second chance at life was the only option."

In less than 90 days, in June 2015, Soloway got news that while was great for him, was heartbreaking for another family. Someone who was a donor had passed away, and he was getting their heart.

"It's surreal when you get the news," said Soloway.

After his surgery and recovery there was one thing left that Soloway wanted to do. He wanted to say thank you, tell the family of his donor what it meant to him to get the life-saving heart.

But it wasn't all that easy.

Donors have to write a letter, which is void of any personal details, to the donor family and it had to go through the Gift of Life Donor Program.

"There is a process of letter writing," said Soloway. "I said thank you for this amazing gift. Here is what I am able to do now thanks to this life saving gift. I couldn't put anything in there that would identify me.

"They send it and give the donor family the opportunity to open the letter or not. Some may read it immediately, some wait, some never. My letter was opened immediately, and they wrote back.

"This went on for several communications. It's a certain length of time, letters that have to be received. Then one of us has to say I am interested in meeting you and the other has to agree to sharing contact information. Then you sign a waiver, and the organization pulls out and you can communicate on your own."

A large percentage of people don't ever open the letter, and among those who do, the majority never meet.

In this case, though, things were different.

Soloway got to meet Jim Zimmerman, whose son James Zimmerman Jr. was the donor. James, a former Marine, was an organ donor at the time he unexpectedly died and Soloway was blessed to receive his heart.

The two talked on the phone, formed an immediate bond, and agreed to meet halfway between Pittsburgh and Philadelphia at an organ donation celebration in Hershey, Pa.

"Bill is a real good man," said Zimmerman. "I felt so blessed meeting him. It was tragic after my son passed away. I don't have much family. Bill reached out to me, he sent me a letter. We sent letters back and forth and didn't know who we were talking to. I was excited to meet him. It was exciting to go out there and meet him. I met him and his father. I feel so blessed I got to meet him. We got to know each other. We contact each other a lot. I call him, he calls me.

"I feel like he is family. He reminds me so much of my son. My son would do anything for anybody. Bill honors my son so much. He rides his bike in contests and he has my son's name on his bike and everything. He sends me pictures of the races and stuff. He is a really good guy. I would never expect to meet somebody like this. I never met a person like him before. He is so kindhearted. He reminds me so much of my son."