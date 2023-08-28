Steelers Nation Unite

Fans ready to show their Steelers love

Aug 28, 2023 at 06:00 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

Fans around the world have a passion for Steelers football and there is no doubt they love sharing pictures showing that support on social media. 

But on Sunday, Sept. 3, they will be sharing those photos in a manner like no other.

For years, Steelers fans from around the world have simultaneously celebrated and displayed their love of the Steelers on the Sunday prior to the start of the season. First started in Mexico, Steelers "World Photo Day" has spread around the world. The United States. Argentina. The U.K. Germany. Australia. China. And many, many more. 

This Sunday provides Steelers Nation around the globe the perfect opportunity to put on their Black and Gold and show their support for the Steelers ahead of the team's season opener against the San Francisco 49ers.

How do you get involved? It's simple and totally up to each fan: you can gather in large groups with friends or family, at a local landmark, in your fan cave, or even with a flag from your country if you would like. Wherever and however you want to show your love for the team - at home, school, work - take a picture on Sunday, Sept. 3, then share it on social media using the hashtag #SteelersWorldWide.

You can share your photos on the Steelers Fans Foto Official Facebook page or on other forms of social media. Make sure to use the hashtag #SteelersWorldWide.

This Sunday, let's show the world the power of Steelers Nation.

The annual event was developed by Sergio Carrasco and Guillermo Vargas, two Steelers fans who live in Mexico, an area where the Steelers have a long-standing relationship because of the huge fanbase. They're official accounts are listed here:

* Facebook: Photo Official Steelers Fans

* X (Twitter): @FotoSteelers

* Instagram: @fotosteelersfans

Have fun and we look forward to seeing your photos.

