Steelers fans turn out to show their support

Steelers fans across the globe showed their support for the black and gold on Sunday as a part of Steelers 'World Photo Day.'

It was an opportunity for fans to put on their black and gold best and show their support for the Steelers ahead of the team's season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Fans from 19 countries and 82 sites took part so far, including large groups, small gatherings, friends and families.

Fans in Mexico, where the tradition began, led the way but they had plenty of help from all corners of the world.

You can still share your Steelers photo on social media using the hashtag #SteelersWorldWide. You can share your photo to the event organizers directly at the social accounts below:

o Facebook: Photo Official Steelers Fans

o Twitter: @FotoSteelers