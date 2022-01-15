Steelers Nation says #HereWeGo

It's the postseason, the time of year when Steelers Nation comes out in full force to show their support for the team.

And that support has been all over social media this week with the team's #HereWeGo hashtag lighting things up.

Celebrity fans, Steelers legends, current players and fans of all ages have been sharing photos of themselves holding #HereWeGo signs, firing the team up for Sunday night's Wild Card Round game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Enjoy some of the pictures, including ones from Billy Gardell, Gabby Barrett, Heath Miller and Cameron Heyward and Minkah Fitzpatrick.