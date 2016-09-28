Win a VIP trip to Pittsburgh for Steelers vs. Jets

Steelers Nation Unite is giving fans a chance to win a VIP trip to Pittsburgh and be part of two major team events in October - the Rock Steelers Style Fashion Event at Stage AE on Oct. 7, and Steelers vs. Jets at Heinz Field on Oct. 9.

One winner and a guest will get to see the players and their families up close and be part of the Fashion Event on Friday evening. On Sunday afternoon, the winners will then get to see the Steelers take on the Jets at Heinz Field and participate in a pregame on-field experience.

To join and enter, members simply need to visit SteelersNationUnite.com to sign up for free. After joining, members will have the opportunity to enter this sweepstakes and many others to come, as well as score access to exclusive content and live player interactions all year long.

The full prize package for this exclusive sweepstakes includes:

Roundtrip airfare

VIP Access and an appearance in the Rock Steelers Style Fashion Event on Oct. 7

Two tickets to Steelers vs. Jets on Oct. 9 and a pregame on-field experience

Three-night stay in Downtown Pittsburgh

$200 gift card

Don't miss out on this chance to experience an unforgettable weekend with the Steelers, brought to you by Steelers Nation Unite, the official home of Steelers Nation.