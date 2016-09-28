Steelers Nation Unite

Win a VIP trip to Pittsburgh for Steelers vs. Jets

Sep 28, 2016 at 04:01 AM

Steelers Nation Unite is giving fans a chance to win a VIP trip to Pittsburgh and be part of two major team events in October - the Rock Steelers Style Fashion Event at Stage AE on Oct. 7, and Steelers vs. Jets at Heinz Field on Oct. 9.

One winner and a guest will get to see the players and their families up close and be part of the Fashion Event on Friday evening. On Sunday afternoon, the winners will then get to see the Steelers take on the Jets at Heinz Field and participate in a pregame on-field experience.

To join and enter, members simply need to visit SteelersNationUnite.com to sign up for free. After joining, members will have the opportunity to enter this sweepstakes and many others to come, as well as score access to exclusive content and live player interactions all year long.

The full prize package for this exclusive sweepstakes includes:

  • Roundtrip airfare
  • VIP Access and an appearance in the Rock Steelers Style Fashion Event on Oct. 7
  • Two tickets to Steelers vs. Jets on Oct. 9 and a pregame on-field experience
  • Three-night stay in Downtown Pittsburgh
  • $200 gift card

Don't miss out on this chance to experience an unforgettable weekend with the Steelers, brought to you by Steelers Nation Unite, the official home of Steelers Nation.

On Tuesday night, Arthur Moats, Robert Golden and Sammie Coates will appear at the Rock Steelers Style Pep Rally at Ross Park Mall beginning at 6 p.m., a night that will give a preview of the fun that will take place the night of the show. Fans can come out and meet the players, enjoy great entertainment, and win prizes.

Learn More

Join & Enter

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

