When a dream becomes reality

And there are so many games he remembers, but one game really sticks out in his mind was Super Bowl XLIII, when the 11-year took his love of the team to another level.

"My favorite memory was Super Bowl XLIII against the Cardinals," said Dotson. "I remember how hyped the game was for me. I don't think I sat down that entire game. It was the pick six that was the thing that just popped everything off for me. When James Harrison ran that long score back it was past hype. It was past being excited. My heart was truly racing. I didn't know what was going to happen next. I couldn't imagine why I felt like that. That heart rate going up was different than ever before. It was the day it pushed that old envelope of being a fan to a super fan."

It's being that 'super fan' that has had Steelers Nation already fall in love with Dotson. He is one of them, someone who grew up with a passion for the team. He just happens to now get to be the person they cheer for.

"The craziest thing is the way the fans have been, and I haven't even played yet," said Dotson. "I think that is the thing that draws them to me right now, me being a fan and getting to live the dream every fan wants to have. I am living it for them, and they give me the support for that.

"I have had such a boost of adrenaline from them. I can't wait until I get to play and officially say I am a Steeler. I knew the fans were great, but I didn't think they would be this ecstatic for me being drafted. I didn't have as much hype as I wanted going into the draft, but the way Steelers Nation has talked to me I feel like I am an All-Pro already and I haven't done anything. Having this support is a boost for my confidence.