draft_category-logo_horizontal_180x24

What to like about: George Pickens

Apr 29, 2022 at 08:47 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Mike Prisuta

Steelers.com

📄: Second Round: George Pickens | 📺: Tomlin's phone call to Pickett | 📸: George Pickens in pictures | 📺: And the pick is ... George Pickens | 📃 What to like about Pickens | 📺: College Highlights | 📺: Pick Announcement

SECOND ROUND
George Pickens, WR, Georgia

WHO HE IS: Pickens (6-foot-3, 200 pounds) is an Alabama native (Birmingham) who initially committed to Auburn before flipping to Georgia on his signing day, according to draft analyst Dane Brugler of The Athletic. Pickens helped Hoover High School to back-to-back ASHAA Class 7A championships in 2016 and 2017. His brother Chris Humes played for Arkansas State and with the CFL's Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

WHAT HE'S DONE: Most recently Pickens overcame a torn ACL suffered in the spring of 2021 and made it back onto the field for Georgia's game against Georgia Tech on Nov. 27. Pickens played in four games last season and caught five passes for 107 yards (three for 93 yards in two games against Alabama). Pickens' 52-yard reception against the Crimson Tide in the National Championship Game included beating press coverage at the line of scrimmage, full extension to make the catch and then a twist and tuck to ensure he wouldn't lose control of the ball upon hitting the ground. Pickens also drew a pass interference penalty against Alabama on a fade route in the end zone. Pickens caught 85 passes for 1,240 yards and 14 touchdowns in his first two seasons at Georgia. He earned Freshman All-SEC honors and was the MVP of the Sugar Bowl (12 catches for 175 yards and a touchdown) in his first season at Georgia.

WHAT THEY'RE SAYING: "Overall, Pickens has a discount sticker on him after missing most of the 2021 season but he is a graceful athlete with outstanding ball-tracking and 50-50 finishing skills. He has WR1 traits and potential if he returns to pre-injury form and continues to refine his routes." _ Brugler.

"He has some incredible high-point catches down the field. Somebody at Georgia who has been there forever, he brought up the name A.J. Green in terms of (comparing Pickens to) the talent that's been through Georgia." _ NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah.

HOW HE FITS: The Steelers no longer have Ray-Ray McCloud, JuJu Smith-Schuster and James Washington on the roster at wide receiver from last season. Pickens represents a significant investment at a depleted position, one with length and speed (4.47 in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine).

Related Content

news

Steelers select DeMarvin Leal in the third round

The Steelers selected defensive end DeMarvin Leal in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft

news

What to like about: DeMarvin Leal

Get to know Steelers third round draft selection DeMarvin Leal

news

Steelers select George Pickens in the second round

The Steelers selected WR George Pickens in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft

news

The dream came true for Pickett

First-round draft pick Kenny Pickett's life-long dream of playing in the NFL is now a reality

news

Best of the rest

SNR's Matt Williamson prepares you for day two of the 2022 NFL Draft

news

Pickett will wear No. 8

First-round draft pick Kenny Pickett will wear No. 8, the same number the quarterback wore at Pitt

news

Labriola on Day 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft

In a first round ruled by wide receivers, the Steelers ended up with their pick of all the QBs

news

What to like about: Kenny Pickett

Get to know Steelers first round draft selection Kenny Pickett

news

Steelers select Kenny Pickett in the first round

The Steelers selected quarterback Kenny Pickett in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft

news

Making the selection

Franco Harris will be among those announcing the Steelers draft picks

news

Asked and Answered: April 28

Confusion over rushing vs. covering led to the best defensive play in Super Bowl history

Advertising