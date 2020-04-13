What a joy for Watt's parents

And what is going to be really special for the Watt family this year is when the Steelers and Texans play each other at Heinz Field, and the three boys will be playing in the same game for the first time ever.

"I have never been able to get a photo or anything with all three boys in uniform together," said Connie. "They always look at me like mom we aren't going to bring our uniforms home in the offseason. For me it's going to be really cool that way just to see them. It's still surreal. I still walk by their big photos of them in their uniforms and think this really is surreal, our kids are in the NFL. It just sinks in, and then at other times it's such a cool thing. It will be incredible, and we will have a lot of people in the stands that day."

While first and foremost the Watts are thrilled for their sons getting to play together again, there is also a huge benefit for them. They have been regulars at their games from high school, to college, to the NFL. But it hasn't always been easy. Derek was with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers prior to signing with the Steelers, J.J. in Houston and T.J. in Pittsburgh. Trying to get to as many of their games as possible meant a lot of cross-country travel and not much time at each destination.

Now, the travel schedule will be a lot less complex.

"Just the practical side of it, the ease of not having to get all the way across country to go out to California," said John. "To just have to get to Pittsburgh for two of them instead, and especially when you guys play the Texans and J.J. this year and, it's going to be one place, one weekend. That is going to be awesome.

"Our big calendar is going to look a lot easier. Usually at the beginning of the year when the schedule comes out, Connie sits down and we do an organization night where everything gets written down on the big calendar for each weekend, how we are going to get there, where we will be, where we will go after that. I think the big calendar will have a little less writing on it this year. It's a good thing for sure."

What the condensing of the teams will allow for the Watt parents is more quality time with their sons. Less travel will mean more family time, more enjoying each other the way the love to do.

"We already talked about how when the Steelers have two home games back to back we will be able to do some traveling around the Pittsburgh area and Pennsylvania area and get to see some more spots we haven't had the chance to see because we always had to rush out to get to another game in a different state," said Connie. "Any time you can drive to get to your kids, that is a huge win for me, being able to be there at the drop of a hat. We can be there, help Derek and Gabriella explore Pittsburgh on their own, while we take Logan. We have already been talking up a storm about all of the great things they can do there. We are very excited. It's going to be special to get there in a nine-hour car drive."

One thing they won't have to deal with on a nine-hour car drive is the whole family being packed in the car together, like they were in one of a series of Subway ads the five of them took part in. It was mom and dad in the front seat, with the three sons in the back, bickering like young kids would over whose sandwich was whose.

"It was fantastic doing those ad. It came up quickly and the plans were made fast," said John. "The day we filmed it was a blast. We had all been separated for a while, and then we all came together and were able to spend the day together goofing around and stuff and filming the commercial. It was really special spending the time with all five of us. For the whole family to do it was special."

The real star of the ads was Connie, who took charge of her three big sons without taking any slack from them.

"It brought back a lot of memories. It was kind of realistic," said Connie. "As we filmed it, I was in the front seat and Trent comes out and says mom, you can be meaner than that. I told him I was. He said you can be meaner.

"We kept saying if they could do all of the takes in between, when the cameras weren't rolling and how the boys were, it would be amazing. The ribbing they have given each other has been hilarious. It was wonderful."

The entire Watt family is currently in Wisconsin, something that has been a blessing for all of them while people are in a stay at home mode. Derek and his family are staying with his parents, T.J. and his girlfriend have an apartment, and J.J. and his wife have a home nearby. It's allowing them to spend time together but doing so in a responsible manner.

"It was nice that Trent got an apartment in January, so he isn't under the same roof as us. That would have gotten kind of congested," said Connie. "Trent and Dani are together, Derek and his family are with us, and J.J. and his wife are with their dogs. We can walk over to J.J.'s and visit and we are all keeping our social distance. We sit six feet apart. We can see the kids.