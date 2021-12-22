Two of a kind

"That two-point conversion, they got the perfect play dialed in," Hoge assessed. "They got what they needed. They got what they wanted, their best receiver (tight end Mark Andrews) in the flat, their biggest cat, all alone. And their quarterback, technically, now just has to make the throw. And T.J. puts him in a bad spot, he can't make it.

"That's what you need. He's done that time and time again throughout the season."

Lamar Jackson, the quarterback who missed Andrews, acknowledged Watt's mere presence influenced the play.

"T.J. Watt's got range," Jackson contended. "He's a long guy. I had to throw around him and try to make something happen."

That's the way it can go against a two-time, first-team All-Pro.

Against the 2020 DPOY runner-up (to Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald).

Watt was third in the voting in 2019 (behind Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore and Cardinals outside linebacker Chandler Jones).

After all that, Watt's national reputation is such that he even gets credit for what he wasn't responsible for at times.

Moments before the two-point conversion, Watt produced a strip-sack of Jackson on second-and-10 from the Ravens' 40-yard line with 1:21 left in the fourth quarter that was accompanied by a penalty flag (it pushed Watt's total for the game to a career-high 3.5; the ball bounced out of bounds).

"Usually it's going to go against the offense for a hold late and usually it's going to be on whoever's blocking T.J. Watt," Romo announced. "I'm going to go out on a limb. I'm going to say it's the right tackle."

The flag was actually thrown at left tackle Alejandro Villanueva, who had been trying to pry outside linebacker Alex Highsmith off Jackson.

Watt has become that ever-present in his fifth NFL season.

Hoge has seen enough to classify Watt as comparable to the best edge rushers in Steelers' history, and to the best to ever assault an NFL pocket.

"I practiced against two of the greats in football history, Kevin Greene and Greg Lloyd every day," Hoge said. "I played against Lawrence Taylor. I played against Reggie White, played against Derrick Thomas. That's the majority of the great pass rushers, I know there's others. I played against Bruce Smith, although he's a defensive end, and I understand Reggie is, too.

"To be a really good pass rusher you have to be good at a lot of things. T.J. makes sacks as a bull rusher, spin move, rip move, he has about every way you can rush a passer in the book. There's not one way that he gets to the quarterback.

"He's completely different than all of those build-wise and how he comes after you. But the one thing they all have that you have to have, he has fabulous hands. He is terrific with his hands. And really his feet, hips and hands work well together, and that's ultimately what makes a great pass rusher and defender and he has that. And he has all those different ways to attack a blocker.