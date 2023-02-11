Time to say goodbye

Three Rivers Stadium Fun Facts:

Opened in 1971 with a seating capacity of 59,000 for football.

Home to 14 AFC Central Division champion teams.

The Steelers won 13 home playoff games at Three Rivers Stadium.

Franco Harris rushed for 27 100-yard games at Three Rivers Stadium.

The Steelers won 17 Monday Night Football games at Three Rivers Stadium.

14 Steelers Hall of Famers played at Three Rivers Stadium, along with one Hall of Fame coach in Chuck Noll.

Played host to a Bruce Springsteen concert in 1985 that drew a crowd of 65,935.

The Steelers defeated the Washington Redskins, 24-3, in the final game at Three Rivers Stadium.

Jerome Bettis was the last player to rush for 100 yards at Three Rivers Stadium, tallying 104 yards on 25 carries against the Redskins in the final game.

Running back Richard Huntley scored the final touchdown at Three Rivers Stadium on a 30-yard run in the fourth quarter against the Redskins.

Chad Scott had the final interception at Three Rivers Stadium, picking off Jeff George in the second quarter.