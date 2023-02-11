Time to say goodbye

Feb 11, 2023 at 06:00 AM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

On this day in Steelers history, Pittsburgh said goodbye to an old friend, Three Rivers Stadium.

February 11, 2001

Three Rivers Stadium implosion

It was home to incredible memories for the Steelers and the Pittsburgh Pirates, but Three Rivers Stadium had seen better days and eventually it was time for it to give way to the Steelers new home, Heinz Field.

So on a Sunday morning in February, Pittsburghers did exactly what you would expect them to do. They gathered throughout the city, from across the river in Point State Park to atop Mount Washington, to witness the home of four Super Bowl championship teams and two World Series championship teams, be imploded.

It took 4,800 pounds of dynamite to implode the 30-year old stadium and just 19 seconds to see it evaporate into a cloud of dust.

Three Rivers Stadium Fun Facts:

Opened in 1971 with a seating capacity of 59,000 for football.

Home to 14 AFC Central Division champion teams.

The Steelers won 13 home playoff games at Three Rivers Stadium.

Franco Harris rushed for 27 100-yard games at Three Rivers Stadium.

The Steelers won 17 Monday Night Football games at Three Rivers Stadium.

14 Steelers Hall of Famers played at Three Rivers Stadium, along with one Hall of Fame coach in Chuck Noll.

Played host to a Bruce Springsteen concert in 1985 that drew a crowd of 65,935.

The Steelers defeated the Washington Redskins, 24-3, in the final game at Three Rivers Stadium.

Jerome Bettis was the last player to rush for 100 yards at Three Rivers Stadium, tallying 104 yards on 25 carries against the Redskins in the final game.

Running back Richard Huntley scored the final touchdown at Three Rivers Stadium on a 30-yard run in the fourth quarter against the Redskins.

Chad Scott had the final interception at Three Rivers Stadium, picking off Jeff George in the second quarter.

On the final drive ever at Three Rivers Stadium, the Steelers went for it on fourth and 10 with 35 seconds remaining. Amos Zereoue converted with an 11-yard gain to the Redskins three-yard line. With time running out, the final play ever was a two-yard loss by Kordell Stewart, who was letting the clock run out.

