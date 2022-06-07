The best laid plan 

BATTLE PLAN: Offensive coordinator Matt Canada took advantage of the opening of mandatory minicamp today to confirm the pecking order at quarterback, temporary as it may be, as the Steelers complete their final off-season work this week in advance of training camp.

"I think Coach (Mike Tomlin) has been very clear that Mitch (Trubisky) is No. 1 and he's working with the No. 1s and doing a real good job with that," Canada said. "Mason (Rudolph) is No. 2 and (No. 1 pick) Kenny (Pickett) is No. 3 and we're working it that way based on experience, based on resumes, and Coach made that decision.

"We've been very clear where that is. We've also been very clear that this is a real laid out plan of how we're gonna evolve and find who our quarterback is going to be for the 2022 season and that's where we are with it."

Up next will be a quarterback competition at St. Vincent College.

May the best man win.

"Certainly, it's the best one," Canada continued. "But what makes him the best? Is it taking care of the ball? Is it making plays in the red zone? Is it leading the team? Is it all those things? That's certainly a Coach Tomlin decision that we're all going through every day.

"I continue to compliment Coach, the plan is so clear. Right now we're just getting better. We're putting in our offense. We're putting in a lot of parts of our offense and we're gonna try to evolve and find who does this well? Who does that well? Who has this intangible thing? Who has this tangible thing? And then through all that we'll find the guys we think are the best fit for each spot.

"And quarterback certainly is the one we all like to talk about the most."

Deciding the three-way battle looms as challenging but not unmanageable, Canada maintained.

"We have to find a way to get to who the starting quarterback is going to be but we're also being very focused on giving everyone a fair shot to do it," he said.