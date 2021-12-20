Thank You Fans Sweepstakes has kicked off

The Steelers game on Monday, January 3 is the team's annual 'Thank You Fans' game, an opportunity for the organization to show their gratitude for all the support during the season and year-round from Steelers Nation.

After a season in 2020, when fans couldn't attend some of the Steelers games in person, they were back at Heinz Field and on the road in 2021, showing their unending support to the team and bringing the energy and support.

Now it's time to say thank you.

Beginning today and running through Dec. 26, members of Steelers Nation have the opportunity to enter the "Thank You Fans Sweepstakes". Fans can enter for free on Steelers.com and among the prizes being awarded are a Cameron Heyward signed helmet, a Minkah Fitzpatrick signed helmet and a Joe Haden signed helmet. Also, a T.J. Watt signed jersey and a Ben Roethlisberger signed jersey will be awarded to lucky winners.

Fans will also have an opportunity to be featured on the team's SNU social channels.

Come game day on Monday, January 3 the excitement will continue for all the fans in attendance at Heinz Field.

Steelers President Art Rooney II will deliver a 'Thank You' message to the fans that will be shown on the Heinz Field scoreboard, and he will also have a message for the fans across the country and world-wide who love the black and gold.

All fans attending the game will be eligible to win prizes without having to do anything more than scan their mobile ticket upon entry to Heinz Field before 8:15 p.m. Prizes will be awarded throughout the game, with them distributed through all four quarters.

Some of the items that will be given to the winners include signed footballs by Ben Roethlisberger, Cameron Heyward, T.J. Watt, Derek Watt, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Najee Harris, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pat Freiermuth and Chris Boswell. In addition, there will be gift cards for the Steelers Pro Shop, noise cancelling Bose Headphone, knit caps and much more.