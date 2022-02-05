Steps in the right direction

The Steelers put a lot of time, effort and resources toward improving their running game in 2021, but the progress they made was more perceived than statistically apparent.

The Steelers had finished No. 32 in the NFL in rushing and had averaged a league-worst 3.6 yards per carry in 2020.

This season they finished No. 29 in rushing and averaged 3.9 yards per attempt (tied fro 29th).

More steps need to be taken, but Steelers president Art Rooney II still emerged with a different opinion of the team's ability to put its best foot forward via the ground game.

"I would say I feel better about our ability to run the football maybe today than I did this time last year," Rooney assessed. "I think we have some pieces in place."

They also had their moments, if not the consistency they had been seeking.

Following is a look back at some of the more memorable runs from 2021:

No. 5-Dec. 19, Tennessee: Try, Try Again

It took two tries, but quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was able to nudge the ball over the goal line on a second consecutive attempt from the Titans' 1-yard line late in the third quarter of what eventually became a 19-13 victory over Tennessee.

After getting stuffed for no gain on second-and-goal from the 1 with 3:46 left in the quarter, Roethlisberger was not deterred.

Who says the Steelers don't run the quarterback sneak?