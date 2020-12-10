 Skip to main content
Steelers Week 14 Playoff Scenarios

Dec 10, 2020 at 01:05 PM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

For the second straight week the Steelers have the opportunity to clinch a playoff berth, with the clearest path being win and they are in, but it won't be easy as they play a Buffalo team also fighting for a playoff spot.

The Steelers, who are 11-1 and coming off a 23-17 loss to the Washington Football Team, will face the Buffalo Bills, who defeated the San Francisco 49ers, 34-24, while improving their record to 9-3 on the season. If the Steelers defeat the Bills, they would be in the postseason.

There are other methods for the Steelers to earn a playoff berth, including the following provided by the NFL.

Pittsburgh clinches playoff berth with:

  1. PIT win or tie OR
  2. LV loss or tie OR
  3. MIA loss or tie OR
  4. TEN loss

Pittsburgh clinches AFC North division title with:

  1. PIT win + CLE loss

Below are games that have an impact on the Steelers playoff chances:
Las Vegas Raiders (7-5) vs Indianapolis Colts (8-4)
Miami Dolphins (8-4) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (11-1)
Tennessee Titans (8-4) at Jacksonville Jaguars (1-11)
Cleveland Browns (9-3) vs. Baltimore Ravens (7-5) - Monday night

