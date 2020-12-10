Steelers Week 14 Playoff Scenarios

For the second straight week the Steelers have the opportunity to clinch a playoff berth, with the clearest path being win and they are in, but it won't be easy as they play a Buffalo team also fighting for a playoff spot.

The Steelers, who are 11-1 and coming off a 23-17 loss to the Washington Football Team, will face the Buffalo Bills, who defeated the San Francisco 49ers, 34-24, while improving their record to 9-3 on the season. If the Steelers defeat the Bills, they would be in the postseason.

There are other methods for the Steelers to earn a playoff berth, including the following provided by the NFL.

Pittsburgh clinches playoff berth with:

PIT win or tie OR LV loss or tie OR MIA loss or tie OR TEN loss

Pittsburgh clinches AFC North division title with:

PIT win + CLE loss