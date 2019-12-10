Steelers to wear 'Color Rush' unis on Sunday

When the Steelers take the field on Sunday night against the Buffalo Bills, in a game that will have huge playoff implications, they will be wearing uniforms that have been pretty good to them so far.

The Steelers will be sporting the Color Rush uniforms this week, the second time they are wearing the popular uniform this season.

And it's a uniform that has a good track record as the Steelers are 5-0 in them.

The uniform has become a favorite with players and fans alike, a monochromatic look that was first introduced to wear primarily on Thursday Night Football. The uniform is a black jersey with gold numbers and gold stripes on the sleeves, while the pants are all black.

The Steelers first wore the uniforms on Christmas Day in 2016 when they defeated the Baltimore Ravens, 31-27, to win the AFC North. The team also wore them in 2017 against the Tennessee Titans at Heinz Field, a 40-17 win.