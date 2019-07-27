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Steelers to announce Hall of Honor class of 2019

Jul 27, 2019 at 11:15 AM

The Steelers will unveil the team's Hall of Honor Class of 2019 at a special event at Saint Vincent College today at 1 p.m. A live stream of this announcement will be available on Steelers.com, the Steelers Official Mobile App, Facebook and Twitter. Fans can also listen live to this announcement on Steelers Nation Radio.

The team will officially induct the 2019 Hall of Honor class during a special ceremony, presented by U.S. Steel, on Sunday, September 29 in the PNC Champions Club at Heinz Field. VIP weekend packages and dinner tickets are now on sale. Learn more about the 2019 Hall of Honor Induction Ceremony.

The Hall of Honor's committee members, Team President Art Rooney II, former team executives Joe Gordon and Tony Quatrini, Bob Labriola of Steelers.com and local media personalities Stan Savran and Andrew Stockey, selected the Class of 2019.

The Steelers' Hall of Honor was established in 2017. The inaugural class of included 27 members and the class of 2018 included five more inductees. The Hall of Honor is comprised of former players, coaches, and front office personnel who were integral in creating and sustaining the franchise's success dating back to when the team was founded in 1933.

Each Hall of Honor inductee receives a replica of a solid steel football, which will replicate the original that was given to Steelers' founder Arthur J. Rooney Sr. by the United States Steel Corporation and United Steel Workers in 1982 on the occasion of the team's 50th Season.

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