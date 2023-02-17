A consistent force stepped away

Feb 17, 2023 at 06:00 AM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

On this day in Steelers history Hall of Fame linebacker

February 17, 1983
Hall of Fame linebacker Jack Ham retires

The Steelers selected Jack Ham in the second round of the 1971 NFL Draft and the consistent, steady linebacker played his entire 12-year career in the black and gold.

Ham earned a starting job right out of the gate at left outside linebacker as a rookie after picking off three passes in the preseason finale that year. He held onto the starting role through his entire career, showing his durability by missing only four games in his first 10 seasons.

Ham was named the Football News Defensive Player of the Year in 1975, and was selected to eight straight Pro Bowls. He was named All-Pro six times and All-AFC seven times.

He retired after the 1982 season with 25 sacks, 21 fumble recoveries and 32 interceptions to his credit. The combined 53 takeaways are the most ever by a non-defensive back.

He was also named to the NFL's 75th Anniversary Team, the NFL All-Time Team, the Steelers 75th Anniversary Team and the NFL's Team of the Decade for the 1970s. Ham also earned a spot on the coveted Hall of Fame 50th Anniversary Team alongside linebacker Lawrence Taylor.

PHOTOS: Steelers in the HOF - Jack Ham

Take a look at a collection of photos of Jack Ham, In one of 22 galleries featuring all Steelers Hall of Famers.

