What's so 'special' about special teams? Ask these guys

"I don't have to swallow any pride playing special teams," Killebrew said. "I think the guy sitting at home has to swallow his pride. I know a lot of first-round, second-round picks that aren't playing anymore that were picked after me, years after me. That's just the way of the business. I think the league averages around two years. For me to still be playing this game, it doesn't require me to swallow my pride at all."

He's still in the league and will continue to be – as long as he stays healthy and continues to be among the best at what he does.

There are plenty of examples of players having long and lucrative careers as special teams players. New England's Matthew Slater, for example, is in his 15th season and is considered one of the best special teams players of the past two decades. He's listed as a wide receiver on the Patriots' roster, but has one career reception.

There's little doubt Slater has made more money per reception than any player in NFL history.

But you'd better be really good at your job because there are always younger, and cheaper, players waiting to take your place.

"They're always looking to replace you no matter what you play," Killebrew said. "But I would say as a special teamer, it's something where I have to be able to produce. I have to be able to do my job, but I have to be able to do it exceedingly well, enough for them to say, 'Hey, we want to keep this guy around,' not just plug a rookie in there and see what he can do. So, it does take a certain level of professionalism I try to bring to the table every week."

That's important.

That's why Killebrew and others take the film work they do so seriously.