Steelers sign Perales to practice squad

Dec 11, 2023 at 04:05 PM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers signed linebacker Davis Perales to the practice squad on Monday and released running back Qadree Ollison.

Perales was signed as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft and signed to the practice squad at the start of the regular season, but released at the end of October.

Perales finished his career at Fresno State with 22.5 sacks, the sixth most in school history. He started 13 of 14 games in 2022 and finished with a career-high 11.5 sacks and 16 tackles for a loss. Perales had two forced fumbles, one interception and five passes defensed. He ranked seventh in the FBS in sacks. He transferred to Fresno State after starting his college career at Sacramento State.

