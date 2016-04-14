Steelers schedule to be released today

It's like a holiday for Steelers fan. The day the NFL schedule is released and the excitement for the 2016 season starts to kick in.

The Steelers complete 2016 schedule will be available on Steelers.com at 8 p.m. tonight (Thursday, April 14). along with full coverage.

Steelers.com Live will air at 4 p.m. with Bob Labriola, Craig Wolfley and Mike Prisuta previewing the schedule, while also hitting on other topics.

Steelers Schedule Release show with Craig Wolfley and Mike Prisuta will air at 8 p.m. with full analysis of the schedule.

SNR will also broadcast live from 8-9 p.m. and can be heard on Steelers.com.

Log on from your laptop or mobile device to view the schedule, notes and thoughts on it, and to watch and listen to all programming. Download the Official Steelers Mobile App for easy access to all coverage.

While we are still waiting for that magic moment, here's a reminder of who the team will play in 2016, a schedule that includes playing the NFC East and AFC East this year.

At home the Steelers will have their normal AFC North matchups against the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns. The Steelers will also host the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, New York Jets, New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs.

On the road the Steelers will take on AFC North rivals Baltimore, Cincinnati and Cleveland. Outside of the division the Steelers will be at the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins and Indianapolis Colts.

The Steelers opponents for next season finished the 2015 season with the following records: