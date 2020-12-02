Steelers-Ravens game capsule

How To Watch & Listen
Kickoff set for 3:40 p.m.; Game Coverage begins at 3:30 p.m.
TV: NBC (WPXI in Pittsburgh)
Radio: Steelers Radio Network (WDVE, SNR in Pittsburgh)
Complete coverage details >>>
What to attack: Offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner was asked what the Steelers needed to do in preparation for the Ravens game, and he came up with a laundry list of things he wants to attack, including scoring more.
"We have to break formations quicker," said Fichtner. "We have to create more time at the line of scrimmage for protection calls. We have to play with a little better sense of urgency. We drop a ball here, and we may be off a little bit on route depth. Maybe a decision made by Ben [Roethlisberger] is one he would want to have back. Maybe a little edge in protection. We had our moments running the ball, but they weren't consistent enough. I think just all of that, the guys have a lot of pride. We want to score points. We want to score a lot of points. We want to score every time we get the ball. Sometimes they do things that prevent you from doing that. A lot of times we look at ourselves and say that we kept ourselves from doing that. The game has usually always been about us."
Making a difference: One of the most underrated players on the Steelers defense is nose tackle Tyson Alualu. Alualu might not put up the big numbers, but his ability to stop the run, plug the hole up the middle, is something the defense relies heavily on every week, including against the Ravens on Wednesday.
"He's in the middle of the defense between two good football players," said defensive coordinator Keith Butler. "We go to our base defense, and our base defense is really a 34 defense. We run that quite a bit. In order to move the ball in a 34 defense, you have to create holes in the middle of the defense. Tyson doesn't let you do that. He does a great job of staying in his gap and making sure nobody gets to his gap. If they do, he's going to you know. If they don't, he's going to try to get to the ball, and he's done a good job of that. I don't think anybody has cut him off yet in terms If here he is supposed to be. When he played in Jacksonville, he was the No. 1 draft choice for them and that was a big reason for why he was the No. 1 draft choice for them. He's got some talent. He's got a lot of talent, got a lot of ability. He's big. He's strong. He does a good job for us. He's smart. He does well with his teammates. He fulfills that part of our defense that we need very, very much when we run the type of defense that we run."
Fun Facts From NFL Research (@NFLResearch):
- The NFL has played 38 games on Wednesday in its history. The last game played on Wednesday was on September 5, 2012 for the season-opener when the Cowboys defeated the Giants 24-17. The game was moved from Thursday because President Barack Obama spoke at the Democratic National Convention that night.
- The Steelers franchise has played on a Wednesday 10 total times in franchise history. Among current NFL franchises, only the Lions (13 games) have played in more games on that day of the week in NFL history.
- In 1933, the Steelers franchise (then the Pirates), played their first 4 games (all at home at Forbes Field) on Wednesday. They were 2-2 in those games.
- The last time Pittsburg played on a Wednesday was in 1936, when they were the Pirates
Last Meeting - Week 8, Steelers 28, Ravens 24
- Read the Steelers.com game recap >>>
- Pittsburgh overcame a 10-point halftime deficit to win, 27-24, in Week 8 at Baltimore (17-7).
- Pittsburgh was the first opponent to overcome a halftime deficit of 10 or more points at Baltimore since Oct. 5, 1997.
- The comeback was tied for sixth best in road franchise history. The franchise record occurred in Week 6 of 1997 when the Steelers overcame a 17-point halftime deficit (24- 7) en route to a 42-34 victory over Baltimore.
- The Ravens entered their Week 8 meeting with the Steelers 110-17-1 (.857) in franchise history at home when leading at halftime.
- Baltimore is now 59-3 (.952) in franchise history at home when leading at halftime by 10 or more points.
Series History
- The Steelers lead the all-time regular-season series 26-23, and are 3-1 all-time against the Ravens in the playoffs.
- Coach Mike Tomlin is 14-14 against Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh, including the postseason.
- Since 2008, 19 of the last 25 Steelers-Ravens games have been one-score affairs, including the Steelers' four-point win in November. 14 of those have been decided by three points or fewer.
What To Watch For from Steelers Media Network Members
Mike Prisuta - Steelers Radio Network Host
In the second half of the win over the Ravens in Week 8, the Steelers went to a spread offense, and it produced the goods in a come-from-behind win. On Wednesday night, the Baltimore defense will be the first opposing defense to get a second look at that offense if/when its used and I'll be interested to see how they react to it. On the other side of the ball, an oldy but goodie: how will the Steelers defense manage against the Ravens running attack – no matter who is carrying the ball for Baltimore.
Bob Labriola - Steelers.com/Steelers Digest Editor
With no Lamar Jackson, and with the top two centers listed on their depth chart – Patrick Mekari and Matt Skura – on the reserve/COVID-19 list – the Ravens offense may not look much like the unit the Steelers faced in the game in Baltimore on Nov. 1. With Robert Griffin III at quarterback, and with Baltimore's wide receivers largely unaffected by what forced the postponement of the game from Thanksgiving night, the Ravens could break character on the offensive philosophy they have used consistently since Jackson became the starting quarterback. Griffin is mobile but not the dynamic runner Jackson is, and since the Ravens need a win to keep pace in the AFC playoff picture, maybe their plan will be to try to take advantage of his experience operating from the pocket as a passer. The issue for the Steelers could be how quickly their defense can adapt to what they never have seen from the Ravens using this group of offensive personnel.
Matt Williamson - Co-Host of SNR Drive & Steelers Preview Show
With all the rescheduling and distractions around this game, I think it will be extremely important for Pittsburgh to stay focused on the finer details of football. That is especially true on special teams, a phase that the general public rarely pays much attention to. During the Harbaugh's time with the Ravens, Baltimore has routinely been one of the very best teams in the league on special teams.
Craig Wolfley - Steelers Radio Network Color Analyst
The communication game along the line is going to be critical tomorrow night. Ben Roethlisberger and Randy Fichtner obviously have a lot of history together and I believe that will play in the Steelers favor big time on Wednesday night. Given the craziness of the last week, I don't think either team will be in a normal rhythm, so the communication game is going to what I'll be watching for and I think Ben and the Steelers offensive line will test the Ravens defense in that way.
Social Takes On Wednesday's Match Up