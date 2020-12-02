Steelers-Ravens game capsule

What to attack: Offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner was asked what the Steelers needed to do in preparation for the Ravens game, and he came up with a laundry list of things he wants to attack, including scoring more.

"We have to break formations quicker," said Fichtner. "We have to create more time at the line of scrimmage for protection calls. We have to play with a little better sense of urgency. We drop a ball here, and we may be off a little bit on route depth. Maybe a decision made by Ben [Roethlisberger] is one he would want to have back. Maybe a little edge in protection. We had our moments running the ball, but they weren't consistent enough. I think just all of that, the guys have a lot of pride. We want to score points. We want to score a lot of points. We want to score every time we get the ball. Sometimes they do things that prevent you from doing that. A lot of times we look at ourselves and say that we kept ourselves from doing that. The game has usually always been about us."

Making a difference: One of the most underrated players on the Steelers defense is nose tackle Tyson Alualu. Alualu might not put up the big numbers, but his ability to stop the run, plug the hole up the middle, is something the defense relies heavily on every week, including against the Ravens on Wednesday.