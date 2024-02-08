Steelers Position Reviews: Defensive backs

Here is the first in a position-by-position series on the Steelers at the conclusion of the 2023 season as they head into the start of the NFL free agent period, which opens March 13.

Defensive backs (14): Joey Porter Jr., Patrick Peterson, Levi Wallace, Chandon Sullivan, James Pierre, Darius Rush, Corey Trice Jr., Minkah Fitzpatrick, Damontae Kazee, Eric Rowe, Keanu Neal, Miles Killebrew, Elijah Riley, Trenton Thompson

A Last Look at 2023

That there are 14 players listed here gives you an idea of what happened in the Steelers' secondary this season – particularly at safety, where Neal, Riley and Thompson all spent time on IR, while Fitzpatrick and Kazee also missed significant time due to injury or suspension.

The story of the 2023 secondary could be written simply as the emergence of rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr. as a shutdown cornerback.

The first pick of the second round with a selection adeptly acquired from the Bears in 2022 for wide receiver Chase Claypool, Porter was eased into action early before becoming a full-time player in Week 8 against Jacksonville.

Per Pro Football Reference, he allowed just 30 receptions on 63 targets in his coverage, a 47.6 percent completion percentage that was among the best in the NFL. And Porter did that while traveling with the opposing team's top wide receiver, something he began in just his second start against Tennessee's DeAndre Hopkins.

After a slow start, veteran Patrick Peterson settled into a role as something as a jack-of-all trades for the Steelers, seeing time as an outside cornerback, slot corner, dime linebacker and free safety.

Peterson allowed a 59.4 completion percentage and intercepted two passes, while breaking up 11 passes. The future Pro Football Hall of Famer also provided a veteran leadership to the group and defense overall.

Levi Wallace also broke up 11 passes and intercepted two others, while allowing a completion percentage of 53.3, just a tick up from the 53.2 percent he allowed in 2022 in his first season with the Steelers. His 75 times targeted were the most on the team, 11 more than Peterson and 12 more than Porter, both of whom played more snaps.

Chandon Sullivan played 422 snaps as a slot cornerback and allowed a 60.7 completion percentage in his coverage, but a quarterback rating of 59.4, which led the Steelers cornerbacks.

Darius Rush was signed midway through October off the practice squad of the Chiefs when the Steelers had some injuries at the position. A fifth-round draft pick of the Colts, Rush got lost in a numbers game in Indianapolis, which took three cornerbacks in last year's draft.

Rush was used sparingly, playing just 39 defensive snaps over three games in which he was active. He also played just 20 special teams snaps in those three games.

Veteran James Pierre was used mostly on special teams, where he logged 269 snaps while playing just 26 defensive snaps.

Rookie Corey Trice Jr. was having a good training camp before suffering a knee injury. The seventh-round draft pick is expected to be healthy enough to return at some point in the offseason after spending the season on injured reserve.

Minkah Fitzpatrick was asked to do more on the back end of the Steelers defense than in previous years, playing 227 snaps at free safety, 149 in the box, 134 in the slot and 22 at outside cornerback despite missing seven games due to injuries.

While Fitzpatrick didn't force any turnovers in 2023, he limited opponents to a 56.3 completion percentage, his lowest since 2020, while also averaging nearly 6 ½ tackles per game, which was in line with his All-Pro season of 2022.

The Steelers utilized a number of players next to Fitzpatrick, largely dependent upon what they were asking him to do in a particular week.

When they wanted to use Fitzpatrick at free safety, Keanu Neal was used at strong safety. When they wanted to utilize Fitzpatrick in the box, Damontae Kazee played deep.

There also were times when the Steelers utilized all three at the same time – at least until Neal suffered a season-ending rib injury midway through the season.

Kazee was suspended the final three games of the regular season for violation of the league's player safety rules, opening the door for Trenton Thompson and then Eric Rowe to be elevated from the practice squad when Fitzpatrick, Neal and Kazee all were unavailable.

Thompson had 22 tackles and an interception in his limited playing time before heading to IR with a neck issue, while Rowe, who wasn't on an NFL roster until November, recorded 29 tackles and an interception while starting the team's final three games.