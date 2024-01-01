Steelers playoff scenarios

The Steelers remain in the playoff hunt with one game remaining, but they need some help along the way.

First and foremost, and the main thing on the mind of those in the Steelers locker room, is defeating the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

If the Steelers win, they will need a few other things to play out.

If the Miami Dolphins (11-5) defeat the Buffalo Bills (10-6), or the Tennessee Titans (5-11) defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars (9-7) or they tie, combined with a Steelers win, the black and gold would earn a playoff berth.

The Steelers could also earn a playoff spot if they win, the Bills win and the Jaguars win, but the Houston Texans-Indianapolis Colts game ends in a tie. The Texans and Colts are both 9-7.

Here is the full breakdown of the scenarios:

Steelers win and Indianapolis-Houston tie

Or

Steelers win and Buffalo loss

Or

Steelers win and Jacksonville loss/tie

Or

Steelers tie and Indianapolis and Houston do not tie and Jacksonville loss

Or