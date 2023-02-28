Khan optimistic heading into busy part of offseason

Pickett, the team's first-round draft pick a year ago, didn't post gaudy numbers, but the team went 7-5 in his 12 starts, and he led three fourth quarter comebacks and four game-winning drives, both of which were among the best in the NFL last season.

"The way the season ended last year, I'm excited about the team as a whole," Khan said. "It's not only seeing Kenny's progression, but the way the o-line came together at the end of the season and their growth. The way the running backs, their growth. Seeing the defense do some really good things. Overall, I'm excited about the team."

And, he's excited about the capital the Steelers have to make improvements.

Following the trade of wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Bears at the deadline last season, the Steelers picked up an additional pick in the second round for this draft. That selection wound up being the first pick in the second round, which is 32nd overall this season because the Dolphins forfeited their first-round selection.

That gives the Steelers the 17th, 32nd and 49th picks in April's draft, and they head into this week here at the Combine knowing they're not in the market for a quarterback, which opens up a lot of other opportunities.

Khan said he expects to field a lot of offers for that 32nd pick, which will be the first pick of Day 2 of the draft, and said anything is on the table in terms of moving up or down in this draft, which he called a very good one.

"This is a really good draft," Khan said. "There are a lot of good players. I'd say, overall, it's good everywhere. If you need a player, regardless of position, I think you'll be able to get one."