NFL Combine: Alabama's Branch a big Minkah fan

Branch, who came into the Combine as a top-20 draft consideration, would love to be paired with the player with whom he is compared.

"I met with the Steelers I want to say Day 1, and coach Mike Tomlin is definitely a players coach, and I love that about him," Branch said. "He connects with players, and being able to play for him …

"Huge. It's something I've dreamed of, have visions of when I sleep. Just being able to play alongside a player like that is big to me."

• The measurements that were so important to Alabama quarterback Bryce Young are finally in. And while he was shorter than the 6-foot he was listed at in college, he came in heavier than advertised 190 pounds at which he was listed in school, as well.

Young measured 5-10 ⅛ and 204 pounds.

The height is identical to that of Arizona's Kyler Murray, the top-overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, while his weight is just three pounds less than that of Murray here four years ago.

Unlike Murray, however, who has rushed for 2,204 yards while also throwing for 13,848 yards with 84 touchdowns and 41 interceptions in his four NFL seasons, Young is considered a much better pocket passer and not much of a scrambler.

Young, however, did not work out with the quarterbacks at the Combine on Saturday. He'll do that at the Alabama pro day.

• Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson put on a show with his on-field workout here Saturday. Richardson measured in at 6-foot-4 and 244 pounds. Despite that classic size, he posted a 40.5-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot, 9-inch standings. Both are records for quarterbacks at the Combine.