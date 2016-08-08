Steelers Nation Unite

Steelers Nation Unite To Present 1st-IN-GOAL For 2016 Season

Aug 08, 2016 at 04:00 AM

PITTSBURGH – The Pittsburgh Steelers will once again reward fans who arrive early on game days with free prizes and giveaways as part of the team's 1st-IN-GOAL promotion, presented by Steelers Nation Unite. The first 25,000 fans to enter Heinz Field for Friday's preseason game vs. the Detroit Lions will receive a scratch-off card revealing a prize.

The Steelers encourage fans to arrive early Friday for a chance to win. This week's partners and prizes include: FREE Pepsi Cola fountain drink, FREE Smith's Stadium Hot Dog, FREE Fox's Pizza Den Stadium Pizza, FREE pair of STAGE AE concert tickets, FREE pair of pre-game field passes, FREE McDonald's McCafe Coffee, FREE Burford's Kitchen Restaurant appetizer, and a FREE Isaly's Steel Town or Goal Line Grinder Sandwich.

Kickoff for Friday's game is set for 7:00 p.m. and gates will open at 5:00 p.m. Scratch-off cards for the first 25,000 fans will be distributed at all gates, as well as suite and club entrances. The 1st-IN-GOAL promotion, in its fifth year, will continue throughout the 2015 season.

All fans are encouraged to join Steelers Nation Unite and check in at the game using the Steelers mobile app or SteelersNationUnite.com for additional opportunities to be selected for rewards and experiences. Fans can join the official loyalty program of Steelers Nation for free at www.SteelersNationUnite.com.

