Steelers Nation Unite To Present 1st-IN-GOAL For 2016 Season

PITTSBURGH – The Pittsburgh Steelers will once again reward fans who arrive early on game days with free prizes and giveaways as part of the team's 1st-IN-GOAL promotion, presented by Steelers Nation Unite. The first 25,000 fans to enter Heinz Field for Friday's preseason game vs. the Detroit Lions will receive a scratch-off card revealing a prize.

The Steelers encourage fans to arrive early Friday for a chance to win. This week's partners and prizes include: FREE Pepsi Cola fountain drink, FREE Smith's Stadium Hot Dog, FREE Fox's Pizza Den Stadium Pizza, FREE pair of STAGE AE concert tickets, FREE pair of pre-game field passes, FREE McDonald's McCafe Coffee, FREE Burford's Kitchen Restaurant appetizer, and a FREE Isaly's Steel Town or Goal Line Grinder Sandwich.

Kickoff for Friday's game is set for 7:00 p.m. and gates will open at 5:00 p.m. Scratch-off cards for the first 25,000 fans will be distributed at all gates, as well as suite and club entrances. The 1st-IN-GOAL promotion, in its fifth year, will continue throughout the 2015 season.